Coronavirus Updates: Delhi records 356 cases in 24 hours, total crosses 1,500

The Health Ministry had on Sunday said that the government is 'overprepared' as there are more than a sufficient number of hospital beds available compared to the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government is amping up efforts to build medical centres, quarantine units and continue with surveillance and tracing contacts, as well as ensure that the country follows strict social distancing measures. Monday marks Day 20, the penultimate day of the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that 35 deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The Ministry had earlier pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country. The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that in the last five days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584. It further informed that more than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage of testing.

Here are the daily updates on the COVID-19 situation in India:

A total of 2,17,554 samples from 2,02,551 individuals have been tested as on 13 April 2020, 9 PM. 9,341 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

Delhi witnesses 356 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in now 1,510. Four people died due to COVID-19 today, taking the death toll to 28.

I have given the proposal that - Other than red zone areas like Mumbai and Pune, industries in other districts should be allowed to continue production: Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining, Maharashtra.

Cases in Maharashtra rise to 2334. Death toll 160. 352 cases, 11 deaths recorded in Maharashtra in 24 hours

Total number of active cases in West Bengal rises to 110, total deaths caused by Coronavirus stands at 7.

150 new positive cases and 9 deaths reported today in Mumbai. Total number of cases now stands at 1549 and total deaths at 100 in the city. 43 patients have been discharged today, total 141 discharged till date.

COVID-19 cases in India rise to 9,352; death toll 324

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 72 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 432 11 7 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 31 0 1 5 Bihar 64 26 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 31 10 0 8 Delhi 1154 27 24 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 539 47 26 11 Haryana 185 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 32 13 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 245 6 4 14 Jharkhand 19 0 2 15 Karnataka 247 59 6 16 Kerala 376 179 3 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 604 44 43 19 Maharashtra 1985 217 149 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Nagaland 1 0 0 23 Odisha 54 12 1 24 Puducherry 7 1 0 25 Punjab 167 14 11 26 Rajasthan 812 21 3 27 Tamil Nadu 1075 50 11 28 Telangana 562 100 16 29 Tripura 2 0 0 30 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 483 47 5 32 West Bengal 152 29 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 9352* 980 324

Tamil Nadu Update April 13

12,746 samples tested

New cases 98

Total cases recorded - 1173

Death -11

Discharged -58

Karnataka Update at 5 pm:

Cumulatively 247 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 6 deaths & 60 discharges. Out of remaining 181 cases, 177 COVID-19 positive patients (including 1 pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and 4 in ICU (P43, P101, P108-K & P195).

15 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state from 12.04.2020, 5:00 PM to 13.04.2020 5:00 PM.

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown due to coronavirus till April 30.

TN CM releases statement announcing that lockdown, section 144 in the state will continue until April 30. Shops selling essentials, bakeries and hotels (for only take-aways) will remain open from 6am-1pm

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare briefs media on the COVID-19 situation in India.

Pilibhit district had 2 cases. One of them was discharged earlier and the second person too was discharged today. The district now doesn't have any active case. Pilibhit is Corona-free as of now: State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad

Delhi: Shopkeepers in Yusuf Sarai selling essential commodities say, "We have a normal supply of fruits, vegetables and other items, but not many people are coming out to buy. The revenue is less but we support lockdown as we want to get rid of #COVID19"

With 43 more people testing positive for #COVID19, cases rise to 847 in Rajasthan. Of the fresh cases, 20 have been reported in Jaipur, 11 in Bharatpur & 7 in Jodhpur: State Health Department

3209 samples tested so far in Assam. Around 85,582 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) masks & over 56 lakh triple-layered masks are with us: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM tomorrow

The prisoners who have been in detention centers in Assam for more than 2 years can be released on a personal bond with one surety, said SC while hearing a case pertaining to decongestion of jails amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi: The sale of vegetables & fruits at Azadpur Mandi to be done from 6 am-11 am & 2 pm-6 pm from today. Odd-Even rule to be followed by traders according to their shed numbers to maintain social distancing.

A doctor, a nurse and one staff in support duty have tested positive. However, the doctor has in all probability acquired the infection from outside the hospital (Max Hospital, Saket, Delhi): Max Hospital spokesperson

The way doctors, nurses, police personnel, sanitation workers etc are frontline workers, the same way media persons are also frontline workers. Media persons should also take care and follow all precautions: Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar

15 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka, total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state at 247, including 6 deaths & 59 discharged. Of the 15 new cases, 13 have contact history, 1 has history of travel to Delhi & 1 has history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra to take a voluntary reduction of 30% in their basic salaries from the Election Commission of India for one year to contribute to fight against COVID19.

One more COVID-19 positive case reported in Bihar, taking the state total to 65. The individual has been identified as a 34-year-old male in Begusarai. Contact tracing is currently being done.

82 new COVID19 cases including 59 cases in Mumbai reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2064: Maharashtra Health Department

22 new COVID19 positive cases & 1 death reported today; total number of positive cases in Indore is 328 & total 33 deaths: Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia

Madhya Pradesh Police use drone cameras to monitor public movement in different areas of Bhopal amid #CornavirusLockdown. Visuals from Old City.

There are 43 containment zones in Delhi today. If there are 3 or more positive cases in an area then we are declaring it a hotspot. 180 random samples were collected from Dilshad Garden yesterday. Rapid testing kits are awaited: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

22 more #COVID19 cases & 2 more deaths (Ahmedabad & Vadodara) related to the virus reported in Gujarat. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state at 538, including 26 deaths & 47 discharged: Gujarat Health Department

Delhi: Sanitisation being done in the Rajinder Nagar area for the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus. AAP's Rajinder Nagar MLA, Raghav Chadha says, "These Japanese hi-tech machines will be used for sanitization in red & orange zones in the city".

Delhi: COVID19 hotspot, Chandni Mahal has been declared a 'containment zone' by the Delhi Government, to prevent the spread of the disease.

Another person from Dhubri, connected with 'Tablighi Jamaat' meet at 'Nizamuddin Markaz', has been found #COVID19 positive. The total number of #COVID patients in Assam now stands at 30: Assam Minister HB Sarma

A man from Nagaland tests positive fro COVID19 disease; He travelled from Kolkata to Dimapur on 24th March, after which he was home quarantined. The entire Marwaripatti&Ghorapatty areas in Dimapur have been sealed: Nagaland Government

11 new COVID19 positive cases (10 from Bharatpur & 1 from Banswara) reported today; the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 815: Rajasthan Health Department

Andhra Pradesh: Visuals from Vijayawada's Rani Gari Thota area which has been declared #COVID19 red zone. 401 active cases & seven deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

4 new COVID19 positive cases and 1 death reported in Dharavi today. Till now, the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is 47, 5 deaths

Moradabad: Growers of marigold & rose say their flowers are drying up in the field as markets are shut due to #CoronavirusLockdown. "Flowers are drying up in the field as we are unable to sell them, leading us to huge losses," a farmer says.

The number of #COVID19 cases rises to 134 in Agra, with 30 new cases being reported in the district. Number of active cases stands at 120: District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh

Delhi: Street no. 18 of Zakir Nagar has been declared a COVID19 'containment zone' and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone' after positive cases were found here. Total number of positive cases in Delhi is 1154, death toll 24

Hubli: Use of temperature guns by authorities to screen people at the entry of Ashoknagar which is a COVID19 'containment zone'; Till now there are 232 positive cases in Karnataka

Total number of deaths rise to 308, 35 deaths in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 9152 (including 7987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Tamil Nadu: Thabaal Thanthi Nagar in Madurai has been declared a COVID19 'containment zone'; the movement of people in the area is restricted to avoid COVID19 transmission. The total number of positive cases in the state is 1075.

Nagpur: Barricades have been put up in Mominpura, Chinteshwar ward, Masurkar Square & Satranjipura areas which have been designated as #COVID19 hotspots.

Delhi: Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, have been declared COVID19 'containment zones' by Delhi Government; Police says, "doctors, NDMC sanitation workers, persons delivering essential commodities are allowed in the area".

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug area as a 'containment area'; the total number of COVID19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 1982

Delhi: Chaudhary Shora Mohalla, Gadi Jhadiya Madiya has been declared a 'containment zone' after COVID-19 positive cases were found here

Varanasi's Madanpura area has been declared a #COVID19 hotspot after positive cases were found here; police barricading in place here to restrict the movement of people

When the first #COVID19 positive case was detected in Agra in the first week of February we started robust contact tracing. Then we started collecting samples of the people. The administration is working continuously on increasing the capacity of isolation wards. Wherever we found positive cases, we are conducting a door-to-door survey in those areas. Till date, we have screened 1,65,000 people in the city: A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General (Agra)

United States records 1,514 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency