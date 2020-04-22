Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Police inspector deployed at Uddhav Thackeray's residence tests positive for COVID-19

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India neared the 20,000-mark on Wednesday night while the death toll had crossed 600 last night.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 5,200-mark. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

However, reports on Monday showed that after Dharavi, Ganesh Murti Nagar slum can become another hotspot in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday added four more districts to the list from where no coronavirus case has been reported in the last 14 despite having a positive case earlier, taking the total number to 61.

Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli, and Washim from Maharashtra have not reported any new COVID-19 case in the last 14 days, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said during the daily briefing.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised states to not perform tests via the Rapid Testing Kits in the coming two days. A variation of 6% - 71% detection rate has been found among positive samples of RT-PCR. Therefore, the ICMR will be sending teams to the field in the coming 2 days, where they will perform the test and identify problematic batches to validate the kits from different lots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Wednesday marks Day 8 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

09:54 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

A 53-year-old man who had tested positive for #COVID19 passed away last night. Death toll in Pune district rises to 55: Health Officials, Pune

09:41 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

An assistant police inspector deployed at Varsha bungalow, the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for #COVID19. Her 6 close contacts have been placed under quarantine at quarantine center: Mumbai Police

09:35 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Jammu & Kashmir: Inmates of Amphalla Jail in Jammu are stitching masks for frontline workers who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Saleem Ahmad Beigh, Jail Superintendent says, "more than 600 masks are stitched daily. In the last month, we made and supplied 15,000 to 20,000 masks"

09:28 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Out of the 704 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 12 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow

09:18 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

64 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, as of 9 AM. Total cases in the state now at 1799, including 274 recovered, 97 discharged and 26 deaths: State Health Department: Rajasthan Health Department

09:03 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat #COVID19: PM Narendra Modi

09:01 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

I've written a letter to Maharashtra CM that entry of patients is done as 'suspected COVID' but their swab isn't taken on time&after their death, their body is released as 'suspected COVID'. I've also sent 2 case papers to CM.There are around 100 such cases: Devendra Fadnavis,BJP

08:28 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

50 deaths and 1383 new cases reported in last 24 hours as India's total number of positive cases stands at 19,984 (including 3870 cured/discharged/migrated and 640 deaths)

08:18 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 19,984 (including 15474 active cases, 3870 cured/discharged/migrated and 640 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:00 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

3 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 82 (including 30 cured/discharged and 1 death): State health department

07:56 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Jharkhand: Hindpiri area in Ranchi has been identified as a containment zone. The first #COVID19 positive case of the state was reported from this area. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 46 so far (including 2 deaths).

07:41 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border has been completely closed by Gautam Budh Nagar administration as a preventive measure against #COVID19. SI Gurmukh Singh says "Only those with passes, media personnel, doctors, sanitation workers, and vehicles carrying fruits/vegetables are being allowed"

07:22 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) yesterday visited different parts of the Kolkata in West Bengal 'to make an on the spot assessment of the implementation of the lockdown measures'. IMCT had arrived without any prior consultation with us and, therefore, there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support as envisaged in the order dated 19th April 2020 nor the team asked for any help: WB Chief Secy to Union Home Secy, in a letter dated April 21

07:00 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Delhi: Police are conducting checks at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. Traffic movement between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been completely prohibited, only those rendering essential services and people holding valid passes are being allowed. #Coronavirus

06:48 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Y Naik met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his deputy V Muraleedharan to assure that all possible efforts are being made to bring back the Indian seafarers stranded in different parts of the world.

"As per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for sign-in and sign-off of Indian Seafarers at Indian Ports and their movement issued on April 21 late night all the Indian Seafarers including Goan brothers on various cruise boats/liners etc around Indian shores will be brought onshore or join a vessel with all due care," said Naik in a statement, reported by PTI.

06:47 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

The US has recorded more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of #COVID19 and 44,845 deaths so far. Nearly 40,000 new cases reported between Monday 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins University