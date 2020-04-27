Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: PM Modi to discuss COVID-19 strategies with all Chief Ministers at 10 AM

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 13 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India neared the 27,000-mark on Sunday night, while the death toll had topped the 800-mark earlier in the day.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 7,600-mark. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. The city on Sunday crossed the 5,000-mark in terms of the COVID-19 case tally. Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

State chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asserted that the government is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, adding that a special team of expert doctors has been formed. He also said that further decisions on the lockdown will be taken only after May 3.

However, a few states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that the situation remains under control. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a meeting with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing today. The meeting is said to be focused on deciding the way ahead in the fight against coronavirus as well as strategies to exit from the current lockdown in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that 283 districts in the country haven't reported a single case of coronavirus till now. The minister also apprised that as of now, the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1%, compared to 7% at the global level.

07:04 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Students from Assam who were stranded in Kota, return back to their hometown on Monday as state government made special arrangements for their travel amid lockdown.

After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles & cheers. To ensure they & their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/OCZSm6WGZI pic.twitter.com/qVJkAIAMnA — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

06:53 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

39 health workers of Ambedkar hospital quarantined after 30 staff were tested positive. 58 health workers of Jagjeevan Ram Hospital also tested positive. A total of 88 health workers in 2 Delhi hospitals have tested corona positive.

06:45 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

COVID-19 Vaccine: Trials of Mycobacterium w vaccine for coronavirus COVID-19 treatment to begin soon, says PGIMER Chandigarh.

06:43 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Maharashtra: State government to give 50 lakh compensation to the family of two policemen who died due to COVID-19 infection.

06:41 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state which includes females aged 12,13,17 years and they are the residents of Sadar bazaar, Jamalpur, Munger.

06:33 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be engaging with the Chief Ministers of multiple states in a video-conference at 10 AM to discuss the COVID-19 situation on the ground. This is the fourth such meeting of the Prime Minister with the state chiefs - the first meeting was on March 20 and the second on April 2, while the third and fourth meetings took place on April 11 and April 27 respectively.