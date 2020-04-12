Coronavirus in India: 15,583 samples tested today, 544 tested positive, says ICMR

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government is amping up efforts to build medical centers, quarantine units and continue with surveillance and tracing contacts, as well as ensure that the country follows strict social distancing measures. Sunday marks Day 19 of the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that 34 deaths and 909 new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The Ministry had earlier pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread in the country. The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

The central government is also setting up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, in order to provide proper treatment and stop the spread of infection. So far, 586 dedicated COVID hospitals have been set up, with a capacity of more than one lakh isolation beds and around 11,500 ICU beds.

The Centre is ensuring the supply of PPE, N95 masks, testing kits and ventilators in coordination with the states, according to the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, Luv Agarwal.

The 21-days nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is due to end on April 14. Most states are in the favour extending the lockdown and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister in a video conference by chief ministers on Saturday. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30 while others may soon follow suit.

Here are the daily updates on the COVID-19 situation in India:

1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested for coronavirus as on April 12, 2020, 9 PM. 8,312 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases. On April 12, 15,583 samples were tested out of which, 544 tested positive: ICMR

1,154 coronavirus cases reported from Delhi. 85 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last twenty four hours. Five people have died in the last 24 hours, 24 total deaths. A total of 27 coronavirus patients have recovered so far.

As of 5:00 PM of 12th April 2020, Cumulatively 232 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 6 Deaths & 54 Discharges*

Delhi: Number of containment zones in the national capital rises to 43; Southeast district has most such zones at 12.



Rajasthan records 96 new coronavirus cases; total stans at 796 now.



Delhi: Odd-even rules at Azadpur mandi for maintaining social distancing. There will also be staggered timings, 6-11 AM for sale of vegetables and 2-6 PM for sale of fruits.

Chhattisgarh: 12 people, including 11 who came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members in Katghora town of Korba district, test positive for COVID-19 in the state; total cases rises to 30.

29-year-old microbiologist lies to parents, travels 1,500 km from a village in Telangana's Khammam district to Lucknow to help with COVID-19 testing.

Maharashtra: 134 new coronavirus cases reported in the state; total count goes up to 1,895.

Bihar: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 4 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours - 04. The number of total patients cured so far - 22. There have been a total of 6,676 investigations conducted so far.

The total number of positive cases found - 64

City-wise cases: Siwan-29, Munger-07, Patna-05, Gaya-05, Begusarai -07, Gopalganj-03, Nalanda-02, Saran-01, Lakhisarai-01, Bhagalpur-01, Nawada-03

Gujarat: An Ahmedabad police constable posted at the Kalupur Police station has been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu reports 106 fresh coronavirus cases; State tally crosses 1,000 mark.

UK PM Boris Johnson leaves the hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Jammu and Kashmir: 21 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in J&K; total reaches 245.



Delhi CM Kejriwal: We have identified containment zones as 'Red Zone', high-risk zones as 'Orange Zone'. Orange Zone will be sanitised as well.

Tripura government has decided to conduct tests for all 769 persons, who are now in quarantine, within a week. As of now, 337 samples have been tested including the two positive cases.

We also do not support the lifting of lockdown on April 14. It is true that the economy is affected, but the lives of people are more important: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

14 people have tested positive for #COVID19 in Nagpur today: Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur #Maharashtra

96 new #COVID19 cases have been reported today including 35 from Jaipur and 11 from Tonk. Total positive cases rise to 796: Rajasthan Health Department.

There is no data to suggest that pets can spread #COVID19. The spread of COVID-19 is mainly from human to human. Chances of its spread from pets to humans is very very unlikely. So having pets at home is safe: Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

Salaries of Uttarakhand MLAs and their constituency & secretarial allowances reduced by 30%, after the state cabinet's decision, in view of #COVID19 pandemic: State Assembly Secretary Jagdish Chandra

2 more deaths reported in Pune today. Both of them had tested positive for #COVID19 and also had co-morbidity: Health officials, Pune. A total of 31 deaths reported in Pune till now, including two residents of Thane and Ahmednagar who died here.

West Bengal: Workers of Kolkata Municipal Corporation spray disinfectant in different areas of the city in view of #CoronavirusPandemic. 134 cases of #COVID19 including five deaths have been reported in the state, according to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

11 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 226, including 6 deaths & 47 discharged. Of the 11 new positive cases, 7 have contact history and 1 have a history of foreign travel: Karnataka Government

134 new #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra today - Mumbai 113, Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi, Pimpri-Chinchwad 1 each, Pune 4, Mira Bhayandar 7 and Navi Mumbai, Thane & Vasai Virar 2 each. The total positive cases in the state rise to 1895: State Health Department

Special attention is being paid to the 33 areas which are sealed. Most importantly every individual in all houses is being screened. If someone is even a little symptomatic, they're being tested to see that they don't spread the infection: Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain

Karnataka: Workers of State Fire & Emergency Services Department spray disinfectant in the areas in Hubli where cases of #COVID19 have been reported. 214 COVID-19 cases including six deaths have been reported in the state.

25 more #COVID19 cases reported in Gujarat (23 in Ahmedabad & 2 in Anand), taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 493. One more COVID19 related death also reported in Ahmedabad: Gujarat Health Department

Maharashtra: Barricades have been put up in Nagpur's Satranjipura & Mominpura areas that have been designated as #COVID19 hotspots. 1761 COVID-19 cases including 127 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, according to State Health Department.

Jammu & Kashmir: Streets in Srinagar continue to remain deserted, shops closed as nationwide #CoronavirusLockdown remains imposed.

Maharashtra: 15 new #Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far.

51 new #Coronavirus cases have been reported in the state today - 15 in Banswara, 8 in Bikaner, 1 in Churu, 15 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Jodhpur, 1 in Sikar & 2 in Haunmangarh. Total positive cases in the state rise to 751: Rajasthan Health Department

A #COVID19 positive person died at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He was among the 8 people who were brought to isolation ward from the Hindpiri area. Total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is two now: Dr. Vijay Bihari, Civil Surgeon, Ranchi

Out of the 582 samples tested yesterday, 12 tested positive. 3 of them are admitted at District Hospital Agra and the other 9 at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra: In-charge of isolation ward, King George's Medical University (KGMU) Dr. Sudhir Singh

The number of #COVID19 cases climbs to 54 in Odisha including 12 cured & one death. 3862 samples have been tested so far: State Health Department

34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Mumbai: Low vehicular movement was seen at Bandra–Worli Sea Link as the nationwide #CoronavirusLockdown remains imposed.

Delhi: People make purchases at Azadpur Mandi. Dist Magistrate North yesterday directed DCP North West and Secretary APMC to take all necessary measures to ensure social distancing protocol is followed here and take strict action against those violating social distancing norms.

Mumbai: St Michael's Church in Mahim area remains closed on #Easter today, as mass gatherings have been suspended at the Church in view of #Coronavirus.

Delhi: A-30 Mansarovar Garden area of Rajouri wears a deserted look, Police barricading done after it was included in the list of 33 containment areas in the union territory. According to the decisions taken by the respective State Governments, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till 30th April; 4 states till now.

444 people (430 Australian citizens, permanent residents, and family; 14 New Zealand citizens) took off on a charter flight from Delhi for Melbourne. The flight was organised by a group of Australians led by Simon Quinn: Australian High Commission, India