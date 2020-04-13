Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 538

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government is amping up efforts to build medical centers, quarantine units and continue with surveillance and tracing contacts, as well as ensure that the country follows strict social distancing measures. Monday marks Day 20, the penultimate day of the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that 35 deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The Ministry had earlier pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread in the country. The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

The central government is also setting up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, in order to provide proper treatment and stop the spread of infection. The Health Ministry had on Sunday said that the government is 'overprepared' as there are more than a sufficient number of hospital beds available compared to the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that in the last five days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584. It further informed that more than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage of testing.

Here are the daily updates on the COVID-19 situation in India:

Madhya Pradesh Police use drone cameras to monitor public movement in different areas of Bhopal amid #CornavirusLockdown. Visuals from Old City.

Madhya Pradesh Police use drone cameras to monitor public movement in different areas of Bhopal amid #CornavirusLockdown. Visuals from Old City.

There are 43 containment zones in Delhi today. If there are 3 or more positive cases in an area then we are declaring it a hotspot. 180 random samples were collected from Dilshad Garden yesterday. Rapid testing kits are awaited: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

22 more #COVID19 cases & 2 more deaths (Ahmedabad & Vadodara) related to the virus reported in Gujarat. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state at 538, including 26 deaths & 47 discharged: Gujarat Health Department

Delhi: Sanitisation being done in the Rajinder Nagar area for the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus. AAP's Rajinder Nagar MLA, Raghav Chadha says, "These Japanese hi-tech machines will be used for sanitization in red & orange zones in the city".

Delhi: Sanitisation being done in the Rajinder Nagar area for the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus. AAP's Rajinder Nagar MLA, Raghav Chadha says, "These Japanese hi-tech machines will be used for sanitization in red & orange zones in the city".

Delhi: COVID19 hotspot, Chandni Mahal has been declared a 'containment zone' by the Delhi Government, to prevent the spread of the disease.

Delhi: COVID19 hotspot, Chandni Mahal has been declared a 'containment zone' by the Delhi Government, to prevent the spread of the disease.

Another person from Dhubri, connected with 'Tablighi Jamaat' meet at 'Nizamuddin Markaz', has been found #COVID19 positive. The total number of #COVID patients in Assam now stands at 30: Assam Minister HB Sarma

A man from Nagaland tests positive fro COVID19 disease; He travelled from Kolkata to Dimapur on 24th March, after which he was home quarantined. The entire Marwaripatti&Ghorapatty areas in Dimapur have been sealed: Nagaland Government

11 new COVID19 positive cases (10 from Bharatpur & 1 from Banswara) reported today; the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 815: Rajasthan Health Department

Andhra Pradesh: Visuals from Vijayawada's Rani Gari Thota area which has been declared #COVID19 red zone. 401 active cases & seven deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

Andhra Pradesh: Visuals from Vijayawada's Rani Gari Thota area which has been declared #COVID19 red zone. 401 active cases & seven deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

4 new COVID19 positive cases and 1 death reported in Dharavi today. Till now, the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is 47, 5 deaths

4 new COVID19 positive cases and 1 death reported in Dharavi today. Till now, the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is 47, 5 deaths

Moradabad: Growers of marigold & rose say their flowers are drying up in the field as markets are shut due to #CoronavirusLockdown. "Flowers are drying up in the field as we are unable to sell them, leading us to huge losses," a farmer says.

Moradabad: Growers of marigold & rose say their flowers are drying up in the field as markets are shut due to #CoronavirusLockdown. "Flowers are drying up in the field as we are unable to sell them, leading us to huge losses," a farmer says.

The number of #COVID19 cases rises to 134 in Agra, with 30 new cases being reported in the district. Number of active cases stands at 120: District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh

Delhi: Street no. 18 of Zakir Nagar has been declared a COVID19 'containment zone' and rest of Zakir Nagar as 'buffer zone' after positive cases were found here. Total number of positive cases in Delhi is 1154, death toll 24

Hubli: Use of temperature guns by authorities to screen people at the entry of Ashoknagar which is a COVID19 'containment zone'; Till now there are 232 positive cases in Karnataka

Hubli: Use of temperature guns by authorities to screen people at the entry of Ashoknagar which is a COVID19 'containment zone'; Till now there are 232 positive cases in Karnataka

Total number of deaths rise to 308, 35 deaths in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 9152 (including 7987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Tamil Nadu: Thabaal Thanthi Nagar in Madurai has been declared a COVID19 'containment zone'; the movement of people in the area is restricted to avoid COVID19 transmission. The total number of positive cases in the state is 1075.

Nagpur: Barricades have been put up in Mominpura, Chinteshwar ward, Masurkar Square & Satranjipura areas which have been designated as #COVID19 hotspots.

Delhi: Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, have been declared COVID19 'containment zones' by Delhi Government; Police says, "doctors, NDMC sanitation workers, persons delivering essential commodities are allowed in the area".

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug area as a 'containment area'; the total number of COVID19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 1982

Delhi: Chaudhary Shora Mohalla, Gadi Jhadiya Madiya has been declared a 'containment zone' after COVID-19 positive cases were found here

Varanasi's Madanpura area has been declared a #COVID19 hotspot after positive cases were found here; police barricading in place here to restrict the movement of people

Varanasi's Madanpura area has been declared a #COVID19 hotspot after positive cases were found here; police barricading in place here to restrict the movement of people

When the first #COVID19 positive case was detected in Agra in the first week of February we started robust contact tracing. Then we started collecting samples of the people. The administration is working continuously on increasing the capacity of isolation wards. Wherever we found positive cases, we are conducting a door-to-door survey in those areas. Till date, we have screened 1,65,000 people in the city: A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General (Agra)

United States records 1,514 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency