Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: No new COVID-19 cases in Odisha in last 24 hours

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India topped 17,000 on Monday while the death toll crossed the 500-mark yesterday as well.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 3,500-mark and over 200 deaths. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state.

Delhi comes next, where the number of COVID-19 cases hit the 2000-mark on Sunday while registering more than 40 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala are respectively next in the list of the worst-hit states due to the virus.

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed.

The ICMR in a release informed that a total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as of 9 PM on Sunday. At least 17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Monday marks Day 6 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

11:06 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

108 new #COVID 19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today. Now the total positive cases in the state stand at 1,851, including 106 discharged and 67 deaths: Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat

11:03 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Ludhiana: Agricultural activities have been permitted by the Government during the extended lockdown till May 3. #COVID19

10:52 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

There are 2003 COVID19 positive cases in Delhi including 110 positive cases from yesterday. Death toll is 45. 38 patients who died suffered from serious ailments; Rapid tests are most likely to start from today: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

10:49 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

There were 49 active cases here. Now, as per Microbiology dept's report this morning, 17 more positive cases have been found: Dr. Ashok Shukla, Kanpur Chief medical officer

10:42 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Kerala: Italy's Roberto Tonizzo, who had tested positive for #COVID19 on March 13 while visiting Varkala of Thiruvananthapuram dist, today left for Bengaluru after making a full recovery. He will leave for Italy from there. A car to Bengaluru was arranged for him by the state govt. He had recovered from #COVID19 on March 26 and was under quarantine till date.Quote Tweet

10:32 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Oberoi apartment in Delhi's Civil Lines has been identified as a COVID19 'containment zone' by Delhi Government after positive cases were found here.

10:28 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits Padarayanapura in Bengaluru where a ruckus erupted last night, over shifting of some people - who had primary & secondary contact with 3 #COVID19 patients to quarantine. 59 people have been arrested, 5 FIRs have been registered.

10:26 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

10:16 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Poonch doesn't have any COVID19 positive case. The citizens are following govt directions. The supply of essential items in the district is under control. Ration being supplied to migrant labourers here: Dist Development Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav

09:56 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

#Maharashtra 3 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Nagpur; the total number of positive cases in the district is 76: Nagpur District Information Office

09:29 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called Goa a 'Zero coronavirus case' state after the last patient tested negative yesterday. All seven COVID19 patients in the state have now tested negative for the disease.

09:28 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Rajasthan: 17 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan so far - 1 each in Ajmer, Banswara & Nagour, 2 each in Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur & Kota and 8 in Jaipur. The total of positive cases in the state rises to 1,495. Total 24 deaths and 205 recovered in the state: Rajasthan Health department

09:08 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

1,553 new cases and 36 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 17,265 (including 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:06 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Odisha stands at 68 including 43 active cases, 24 cured and 1 death: Odisha Health Department

08:49 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market functions as usual, amid #Coronavirus lockdown

08:26 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Meerut: Valentis Cancer Hospital had put an advertisement in a newspaper asking new Muslim patients & their caretakers to come for treatment after undergoing COVID19 test & only if the results are negative. The hospital management has now tendered an apology for the advertisement

07:49 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Police tightened their surveillance in the Bathinda area of Jammu which has been identified as a 'red zone'. #COVID19

07:29 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumes toll collection on national highways from today. Visuals from Porur Toll Plaza in Chennai.

07:13 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Kerala: The Kerala health department has declared 88 local bodies including the corporation, municipality, and panchayats, spread over 14 districts in the state as COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI input)

07:12 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Agra: With 14 new corona positive cases reported in Agra on Sunday, the district's tally of the virus-infected people climbed to 255.

06:52 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

COVID-19 Global Data: The total number of cases rises to 2,401,379 and the death toll stands at 165,044. Cases in the US rise to 759,118.

06:48 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

West Bengal: 150 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till Monday morning (April 20, 2020). A total of 40 vehicles have also been seized in the same period by the Kolkata Police.

06:40 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar District: 2 new COVID-19 cases detected in Noida; tally now 97 in the district. 38 out of 97 coronavirus patients in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

06:37 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Coronavirus cases in national capital cross 2000; the death toll in Delhi rises to 45. (PTI)

06:24 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

United States records 1,997 #Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tally