COVID-19 cases in India reach 17,656, death toll 559

Maharashtra, however, continues to be the worst-hit state in India where the number of cases crossed the 4,000-mark.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India topped 17,000 on Monday while the death toll crossed the 500-mark yesterday as well.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 3,500-mark and over 200 deaths. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state.

Delhi comes next, where the number of COVID-19 cases hit the 2000-mark on Sunday while registering more than 40 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala are respectively next in the list of the worst-hit states due to the virus.

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed.

The ICMR in a release informed that a total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as of 9 PM on Sunday. At least 17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Monday marks Day 6 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Monday, April 20, 2020:

Maharashtra - More cases in Dharavi in Mumbai.

Dharavi on Monday reported 30 new COVID-19.

Out of 30 new cases, eight are women while 22 are men

Dharavi figure increases to 168 with 11 deaths so far.

Corona Maharashtra update:

Maharashtra State tally now 4666.

466 new cases in Maharashtra today

9 deaths today (7 in Mumbai and 2 in Malegaon)

65 patients discharged today, taking tally 572 patients discharged after full recovery till today.

Important : out 2336 cases, 1890 patients (81%) had no symptoms, 393 (17%) patients were symptomatic. 53 out of these (2%) are admitted in ICU. Means ‘no symptoms’ but positive tested are 81%

The number of cases in UP reaches 1184. 140 COVID-19 patients recover

Delhi corona update:

78 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, total cases reach 2081

Two more die of coronavirus, death toll 47

141 patients discharged today, total recovered patients now 431

After 3 journalists (2 TV and 1 print) in Chennai tested positive, today samples of over 250 journalists from TV and print media have been taken. Results to be out by tomorrow evening

466 new COVID-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Maharashtra till 6 PM today, taking total number of cases to 4666 & deaths to 232 in the State. With 65 patients being discharged from hospitals today, number of cured patients stands at 572: Maharashtra Health Department

A staffer at Ayushman Bharat office found corona positive. Office of National Health Authority sealed.

Jharkhand corona update:

Number of total cases - 42

Ranchi - 24

Bokaro - 10

Hazaribagh - 2

Simdega 2

Kodarma- 1

Giridih - 2

Dhanbad- 2

53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for COVID19; All are under isolation. Samples of 171 journalists reporting from the field, including Photographers, video journalists and reporters were collected. Most of the positive journalists were asymptomatic: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Total cases - 17,656

Cured - 2842

Dead - 559

In last 24 hours, 1540 new cases and 40 deaths reported

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 722 92 20 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 17 1 5 Bihar 96 42 2 6 Chandigarh 26 13 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 8 Delhi 2003 290 45 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 1851 106 67 11 Haryana 233 87 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 350 56 5 14 Jharkhand 42 0 2 15 Karnataka 395 111 16 16 Kerala 402 270 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1485 127 74 19 Maharashtra 4203 507 223 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 0 24 Odisha 68 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 219 31 16 27 Rajasthan 1478 183 14 28 Tamil Nadu 1477 411 15 29 Telangana 873 190 21 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 44 11 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1176 129 17 32 West Bengal 339 66 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 17656 2842 559

As per the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government has allowed Azadpur Mandi to remain open 24*7. From 6 am to 10 pm, sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed while trucks will be allowed to enter from 10 pm to 6 am.

Karnataka update

18 new cases have been confirmed in the state from 19.04.2020, 5:00 PM to 20.04.2020, 5:00 PM.

408 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 16 Deaths & 112 Discharges. Out of remaining 280 cases, 278 COVID-19 positive patients (including 1 pregnant woman, P-176) are in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and 2 in ICU (P101 & P349).

Since yesterday, there have been 1553 additional confirmed COVID19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 17,265. 36 more deaths also reported in the last 24 hours: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

16:05 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

LIVE: Union Health Ministry briefs the media over #Coronavirus, in Delhi. (20th April)

14:52 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

COVID19 situation in the State is completely under control. The role of our health-workers, policemen & all frontline workers is commendable. I appeal to all citizens to continue to cooperate with lockdown rules: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

14:50 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

SpiceJet B737 freighter carrying medical&emergency supplies from Shanghai arrived in Delhi yesterday. SpiceJet has operated close to 430 cargo flights since lockdown began carrying over 3300 tons of cargo. Of the 430 cargo flights, 130 were international cargo flights. #COVID19

14:40 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Delhi govt has received 1.6 lakh application of auto, taxi&e-rickshaw driver for aid of Rs 5,000 of in wake of #CoronavirusLockdown. Money has been transferred into bank accounts of 23,000 drivers &verification completed for another 20,000: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

14:16 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

88 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till 1200 hours today. A total of 3 vehicles have been seized in the same period: Kolkata Police.

14:16 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Total 57 new #COVID19 cases & 2 deaths have been reported today in the state, of which 43 are from Jaipur, 6 from Jodhpur & 3 from Kota. Cumulative positive cases now stand at 1535, death toll at 25: Rajasthan Health Department

14:16 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

No one should think that lockdown has been lifted. We have just tried to revolve the wheel of the economy a bit. I've heard that some people are treating relaxations as the lifting of lockdown. If they continue to behave like this we'll take strict measures: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

14:04 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

MHA writes to Maharashtra over violations to COVID19 lockdown measures; Situation especially serious in Mumbai & Pune (Maharashtra). Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to visit Mumbai & Pune to make an on-spot assessment of the situation, issue necessary directions to the State

14:00 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Media reports about elephants in Chilla range contracting COVID19 are false and baseless. All animals and staff are coronavirus free. All staff are taking full precautions: Ranger, Chilla range, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand

13:33 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar incident.

13:06 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

#Maharashtra A 25-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID19 has given birth to a healthy baby boy at the hospital. The woman was admitted to the hospital on Apr16.

The baby is not infected with COVID19 and is kept in a separate ward: Sassoon hospital officials, Pune

13:01 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Spoke on phone with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health and economic challenges it poses for the Maldives: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

12:42 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

#Delhi All 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy who had tested positive for COVID19, have tested negative: District Magistrate South Delhi

12:24 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

5 #COVID19 dedicated hospitals were launched in Odisha today via video-conferencing. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan & Pralhad Joshi, and other officials were present at the launch via video-conferencing.

12:02 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

5 new COVID19 positive cases reported from Kalaburagi in the State; the total number of positive cases in the State is 395 including 16 deaths and 111 discharged: Government of Karnataka

11:06 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

108 new #COVID 19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today. Now the total positive cases in the state stand at 1,851, including 106 discharged and 67 deaths: Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat

11:03 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Ludhiana: Agricultural activities have been permitted by the Government during the extended lockdown till May 3. #COVID19

10:52 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

There are 2003 COVID19 positive cases in Delhi including 110 positive cases from yesterday. Death toll is 45. 38 patients who died suffered from serious ailments; Rapid tests are most likely to start from today: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

10:49 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

There were 49 active cases here. Now, as per Microbiology dept's report this morning, 17 more positive cases have been found: Dr. Ashok Shukla, Kanpur Chief medical officer

10:42 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Kerala: Italy's Roberto Tonizzo, who had tested positive for #COVID19 on March 13 while visiting Varkala of Thiruvananthapuram dist, today left for Bengaluru after making a full recovery. He will leave for Italy from there. A car to Bengaluru was arranged for him by the state govt. He had recovered from #COVID19 on March 26 and was under quarantine till date.

10:32 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Oberoi apartment in Delhi's Civil Lines has been identified as a COVID19 'containment zone' by Delhi Government after positive cases were found here.

10:28 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits Padarayanapura in Bengaluru where a ruckus erupted last night, over shifting of some people - who had primary & secondary contact with 3 #COVID19 patients to quarantine. 59 people have been arrested, 5 FIRs have been registered.

10:26 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

10:16 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Poonch doesn't have any COVID19 positive case. The citizens are following govt directions. The supply of essential items in the district is under control. Ration being supplied to migrant labourers here: Dist Development Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav

09:56 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

#Maharashtra 3 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Nagpur; the total number of positive cases in the district is 76: Nagpur District Information Office

09:29 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called Goa a 'Zero coronavirus case' state after the last patient tested negative yesterday. All seven COVID19 patients in the state have now tested negative for the disease.

09:28 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Rajasthan: 17 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan so far - 1 each in Ajmer, Banswara & Nagour, 2 each in Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur & Kota and 8 in Jaipur. The total of positive cases in the state rises to 1,495. Total 24 deaths and 205 recovered in the state: Rajasthan Health department

09:08 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

1,553 new cases and 36 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 17,265 (including 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:06 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Odisha stands at 68 including 43 active cases, 24 cured and 1 death: Odisha Health Department

08:49 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market functions as usual, amid #Coronavirus lockdown

08:26 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Meerut: Valentis Cancer Hospital had put an advertisement in a newspaper asking new Muslim patients & their caretakers to come for treatment after undergoing COVID19 test & only if the results are negative. The hospital management has now tendered an apology for the advertisement

07:49 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Police tightened their surveillance in the Bathinda area of Jammu which has been identified as a 'red zone'. #COVID19

07:29 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumes toll collection on national highways from today. Visuals from Porur Toll Plaza in Chennai.

07:13 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Kerala: The Kerala health department has declared 88 local bodies including the corporation, municipality, and panchayats, spread over 14 districts in the state as COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI input)

07:12 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Agra: With 14 new corona positive cases reported in Agra on Sunday, the district's tally of the virus-infected people climbed to 255.

06:52 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

COVID-19 Global Data: The total number of cases rises to 2,401,379 and the death toll stands at 165,044. Cases in the US rise to 759,118.

06:48 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

West Bengal: 150 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till Monday morning (April 20, 2020). A total of 40 vehicles have also been seized in the same period by the Kolkata Police.

06:40 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar District: 2 new COVID-19 cases detected in Noida; tally now 97 in the district. 38 out of 97 coronavirus patients in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

06:37 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

Coronavirus cases in national capital cross 2000; the death toll in Delhi rises to 45. (PTI)

06:24 IST Monday, 20 April 2020

United States records 1,997 #Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tally