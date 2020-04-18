16,365 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, says ICMR; death toll 488

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown to battle the novel coronavirus.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government on Friday put up additional activities -- such as collection, harvesting of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers -- in the list of exempted activities during the coronavirus lockdown, aiming to keep the economy afloat during these tumultuous times.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country neared the 14,000-mark on Saturday with the death toll reaching 480. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Famly Welfare, 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Notably, this comes amid reports that citizens -- commoners and political leaders alike -- continue to violate social distancing norms and lockdown protocols. While a massive crowd was witnessed at a religious festival in Karnataka's Kalburgi on Thursday, the state on Friday witnessed similar scenes at the wedding ceremony of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son. Several fruits and vegetable markets across the nation, too, continue to function as normal attracting a large crowd daily.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das had also a day earlier announced the second set of relief measures aimed at alleviating economic pain caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Making an assessment of the current economic situation, the governor had said that the macroeconomic and financial landscape has deteriorated, precipitously in some areas; but light still shines through bravely in some others. The governor noted that the IMF is projecting positive growth for India, highest in G20 economies, despite the global economy being in deep recession.

According to the IMF’s global growth projections, in 2020, the global economy is expected to plunge into the worst recession since the Great Depression, far worse than the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. In this situation, India is among the handful of countries that are projected to cling on to positive growth (at 1.9%).

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Saturday, 18 April 2020

16,365 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India: ICMR

Delhi update:

186 new cases in Delhi today, total reaches 1893

One death due to COVID-19, death toll reaches 43

134 people discharged today, 207 have been treated

125 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking total number of cases to 974 out of which 108 patients have been cured & 14 others died. 26 patients have been discharged from the hospital in last 24 hours: State Health Department

Gujarat update at 8 pm

Total cases: 1376 (Today 280)

Active Cases: 1230

Deaths: 53 (Today 12)

Recovered: 93 (Today 07)

Maharashtra corona update:

Total positive cases: 3648

328 case in last 24 hrs in the state, 184 in Mumbai

Total cases in India rise to 14,792, death toll 488

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 603 42 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 9 1 5 Bihar 85 37 2 6 Chandigarh 21 9 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 24 0 8 Delhi 1707 72 42 9 Goa 7 6 0 10 Gujarat 1272 88 48 11 Haryana 225 43 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 38 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 328 42 5 14 Jharkhand 33 0 2 15 Karnataka 371 92 13 16 Kerala 396 255 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1355 69 69 19 Maharashtra 3323 331 201 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 60 21 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 202 27 13 27 Rajasthan 1229 183 11 28 Tamil Nadu 1323 283 15 29 Telangana 791 186 18 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 42 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 969 86 14 32 West Bengal 287 55 10 Total number of confirmed cases in India 14792* 2015 488

Increase of 957 #COVID19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 14792 in India (including 12289 active cases, 2015 cured/discharged/migrated people and 488 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

No new coronavirus case in Odisha today. Total cases 60. Active 38, cured 21, death 1

Karnataka update

25 new cases since 5 PM April 17 till 5 PM April 18

1 more death reported, toll rises to 14

Total 384 COVID-19 positive cases, including 14 deaths and 104 discharges

West Bengal update:

23 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state. Total active cases in the state stand at 178. Total deaths caused due to coronavirus rises to 12.

Rajasthan corona update:

Total cases in state - 1282

Total cases in Jaipur - 497

#WATCH live: Union Health Ministry briefs the media over #Coronavirus, in Delhi (18th April)

20 #COVID19 positive cases have emerged from INS Angre depot in Colaba where 130 people were kept under quarantine. Patients have been shifted to the Indian Navy's hospital and are being treated. Others have been quarantined: Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik

One more #COVID patient - Sajibur Rahman is discharged from Silchar Medical College & Hospital after 3 successive tests reported as negative. He is being sent for home quarantine. Total cured patients - 12: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

It has been decided to extend compensation of Rs 10 Lakhs to all postal employees, including Gramin Dak Sevaks, succumbing to #COVID19 while on duty. The guidelines will come into effect immediately&continue for the entire period till the crisis is over: Ministry of Communication

274 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers. 175 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Cargo transported till date is around 463.15 tons: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Punjab: Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli passes away due to #COVID19 at SPS Hospital in Ludhiana, says District Public Relations Office

Maharashtra govt to provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers through direct benefit transfer scheme during #CoronavirusLockdownm: State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil

10729 people have been arrested, 33984 vehicles seized & 52626 cases registered under Section 188 of IPC in connection with violation of #CoronavirusLockdown in Maharashtra. 8 police officers & 29 other police personnel are infected with #COVID19 in the State: Police

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm over the situation regarding #COVID19 in the national capital.

"Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic," says PM Modi

The world is fighting COVID-19 together.



Union Health Ministry has directed the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct survey and monitoring with regard to the critical drugs pertaining to #COVID19: Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry

The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Haryana is 227 including 137 active patients, 88 recovered, 2 deaths: Haryana Health Department

West Bengal: People at Ramgarh market of Kolkata buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020.

FIR registered against a businessman from Kashmir who travelled from a 'Red Zone' of Jammu to Kashmir during #coronaviruslockdown; further investigation underway: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Today, 10 #COVID19 patients who have completely recovered are being discharged. 13 were discharged earlier, out of which 5 are interested in plasma donation, 4 are not fit, while we are motivating rest: Vasanthamani, Dean, Kilpauk Medical College & Hospital in Chennai. #TamilNadu

Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between a hawker and police personnel yesterday after she was not allowed to sell vegetables in a containment area in Mankhurd. A case has been registered in the matter by police.

2 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Haridwar district; the total number of positive cases in the State rise to 42: Haridwar District Administration, Uttarakhand

We have received 42,000 rapid kits, they will be used in containment zones starting from tomorrow: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister #COVID19

There are 1767 #COVID19 positive cases in Delhi, out of which 67 were reported yesterday. There have been 42 deaths in the national capital, 911 patients are admitted at hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs & 6 are on ventilators: Satyendar Jain Delhi Health Minister

The total number of COVID19 positive patients in the state rises to 1355, death toll 69: Madhya Pradesh Health Department

12 more #COVID19 cases reported from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today in Karnataka. Total cases in the state now at 371, including 92 discharged & 13 deaths. Of the 12 new cases, 11 have contact history & 1 has a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI): State Govt

An Air India B-787 aircraft has left for Guangzhou, China from Delhi to pick up medical supplies.

Two more positive cases detected, taking the total to 10 active cases in the state. Both cases are from the house of the first patient, one is family and other a helper in the house: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister

#Maharashtra: Joint Commissioner of Police Pune City Dr Ravindra Shisve has confirmed that a 42-year-old police constable and his wife have tested positive for COVID19, in Pune

Delhi: People in Chilla village line up to collect drinking water from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) trucks, amid #CoronaLockdown. They say, "we have to queue up for at least 2-3 hours to collect drinking water due to shortage of water. The water tanker comes only once in 3-4 days".

Kerala: A 85-year-old man who earlier tested positive for COVID19&later tested negative in repeat tests, passed away today morning.His last COVID19 test results are awaited.He was kept under observation at Manjeri Govt Medical College as he was suffering from age-related ailments

176 new COVID 19 positive cases reported in Gujarat (143 in Ahmedabad, 13 in Surat, 13 in Vadodara, 2 in Rajkot, 2 in Bhavnagar, 1 each in Anand, Bharuch and Panchmahal); total number of positive cases rise to 1272 including 88 cured and 48 deaths: Gujarat Health Department

7 COVID19 patients have passed away since 6 pm yesterday; total death toll in the state rises to 48: Gujarat Health Department

31 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state in last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 603 including 42 discharged and 15 deaths: Arja Srikanth, Nodal Officer, COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh

Total number of positive cases in Nagpur district is 63 including 1 death, 12 discharged: District Information Office Nagpur, #Maharashtra

#Maharashtra Four new COVID19 positive cases reported in Nagpur today: Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Punjab Department of Higher Education has issued a show-cause notice to Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar for 'violating government orders & putting in danger lives of about 3200 people' by 'not shutting down completely'. #CoronaLockdown

41 more #COVID19 cases and 2 deaths (in Jaipur) reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1270 & deaths to 19. Of the 2 deaths today, one patient had chronic kidney disease and the other had acute diabetes: State Health Department

Mumbai: People at Byculla vegetable market to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India mounts to 14,378, which includes 11,906 active cases, 1,992 cured/migrated/discharged patients and 480 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 991 cases and 43 deaths were reported: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

#Karnataka: Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B has ordered that student hostels at Gulbarga University and Central University of Karnataka to be temporarily converted into quarantine centres.

21 serving personnel tested positive for #COVID19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai. Most of these are asymptomatic & have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on 7th April. All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for #COVID19. The entire living block was immediately put under quarantine, containment zone & INS Angre under lockdown. Action being taken as per established protocol. No cases of infection onboard ships and submarines: Indian Navy

Delhi: People at Ghazipur fruit & vegetable market to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020.

20 Navy personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 at a naval base in Mumbai. The first case was reported on April 7 at the INS Angre base there. All other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested: Navy officials

Maharashtra total confirmed cases of COVID-19: 3320

New cases in Maharashtra today: 118

The number of deaths in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours: 7

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai: 2085

Total deaths in Mumbai till now due to COVID-19: 122

The number of deaths in Mumbai in the past 24 hours: 5

Immigrants: 2 out of 41 Pakistani repatriated from India found COVID positive. India to test immigration authorities and drivers who helped repatriate 41 Pakistani.

The US announces $19 billion relief for farmers: US President Donald Trump has announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the struggling agriculture industry amid the coronavirus crisis. In a press conference on Friday (April 17), Trump said that the government "will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic."

Bihar: With two more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85. The contact tracing of two new cases, who were infected with the virus after coming in contact with corona positive patients, is underway. Out of the 85 cases in the state 46 are active cases 37 cured cases and the death toll stands at 2.

Data:

29 in Siwan, cured 12

9 in Begusarai, cured 1

17 in Muger, cured 6

6 in Patna, cured 5

5 in Gaya, cured 4

3 in Gopalganj, all cured

3 in Nawada, cured 1

7 in Nalanda, cured 2

1 case each in Saran, Laxhisarai, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Buxar - all cured