COVID-19 cases in India 18,985; death toll crosses 600

Tuesday marks Day 7 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India crossed the 17,500-mark on Monday while the death toll reached 559.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 4,500-mark. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday added six more districts to the list from where no coronavirus case has been reported in the last 14 days despite having a positive case earlier, taking the total number to 62

As per data on April 19, 2020, the rate in 18 states is better than the national average. These states are: Delhi at 8.5 days, Karnataka at 9.2 days, Telangana at 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh at 10.6 days, Jammu & Kashmir at 11.5 days, Punjab at 13.1 days, Chhattisgarh at 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu at 14 days and Bihar at 16.4 days, he said. The rate is less than 20 days in nine states/UTs, between 20 and 30 days in 7 states/ UTs and more than 30 days in Odisha and Kerala, Aggarwal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Tuesday marks Day 7 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

UP reports 153 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 1337 out of which 1154 are active cases

The total number of COVID19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir is 380, including 294 active cases. Of the active cases, 256 are from the Kashmir division & 38 are from the Jammu division: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J&K

112 new Coronavirus positive cases & 13 deaths reported in Gujarat today; total number of positive cases is 2178, death toll 80 : Gujarat Health Department

Maharashtra Update:

Total cases - 5218, 552 added on Tuesday

Total deaths: 251

552 new COVID-19 cases & 19 deaths reported in Maharashtra today, taking total number of cases to 5218 & deaths to 251 in the State. With 150 patients discharged from hospitals today, the number of cured patients stands at 722: Maharashtra Health Department

Tamil Nadu corona update:

76 new cases today, 1596 total cases

178 discharged today, 635 total discharged

Active cases 940

1 death today, Total of 18 deaths

55 new cases in Chennai, 358 total cases in Chennai

Total cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) - 102

Bihar corona update:

13 more COVID-19 positive cases, total 126

Karnataka update

10 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state from 20.04.2020, 5:00 PM to 21.04.2020, 5:00 PM.

As of 5:00 PM of 21st April 2020, cumulatively 418 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the state. It includes 17 deaths & 129 discharges.

Out of the remaining 272 cases, 267 COVID-19 positive patients (including 1 pregnant woman, P-176) are in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and 5 in ICU

COVID-19 cases in India peak to 18,985, death toll crosses 600

Total cases 18,985, death toll 603, 3260 recovered

44 deaths in the last 24, cases 1329

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 757 96 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 35 19 1 5 Bihar 114 42 2 6 Chandigarh 26 13 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 8 Delhi 2081 431 47 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2066 131 77 11 Haryana 254 127 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 368 71 5 14 Jharkhand 46 0 2 15 Karnataka 415 114 17 16 Kerala 408 291 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1540 127 76 19 Maharashtra 4669 572 232 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 0 24 Odisha 74 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 245 39 16 27 Rajasthan 1576 205 25 28 Tamil Nadu 1520 457 17 29 Telangana 919 190 23 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 46 18 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1294 140 20 32 West Bengal 392 73 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 18985* 3260 603

Doctor tests positive in Kashmir.

A doctor from North Kashmir’s Baramulla district who was working in district hospital Baramulla has tested positive today. The test was carried out at SKIMS Srinagar. The doctor and has been put under quarantine.

Maharashtra:

One police officer and 38 constables have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

After Dharavi, Ganesh Murti Nagar slum can become another hotspot in Mumbai. There are already 23 positive cases. BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar has demanded extensive testing in his assmebly constituency which has 13 slum colonies.

States advised not to use rapid testing kits for two days. A lot of variations, kits will be tested and validated by on-ground teams and we will give advisory in the next 2 days: R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

16:02 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Total 60,005 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since 22nd March till 4 am today, for violation of #CoronavirusLockdown norms. 411 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on policemen: Maharashtra Police

16:00 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

#WATCH live via ANI FB: Union Health Ministry briefs the media over #Coronavirus, in Delhi (21st April)

15:45 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has launched 'COVID India Seva', an interactive platform for citizen engagement on COVID19. It is aimed at enabling e-governance delivery in real-time&answering citizen queries.

15:30 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

40 more persons have been discharged after completing their two-week quarantine in Srinagar. The total number of persons discharged from administrative quarantine so far is now 1906: District Administration, Srinagar.

15:18 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

83 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1659 now. 25 deaths have been reported to date: Rajasthan Health Department

15:11 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

131 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till 1200 hours today. A total of 4 vehicles have been seized in the same period: Kolkata Police.

14:58 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Karnataka: A man from Bengaluru who recovered from #COVID19, says, "I am completely healthy now. I thank the health workers who followed up when I was in the hospital. They gave strength to my family. I received maximum help from them.I'm requesting everyone to cooperate with health workers"

14:13 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Cumulative positive #COVID19 cases (including 14 Italian Nationals) stand at 252 now, of which 142 have been discharged. Total 2 deaths reported till now: Health Department, Haryana

13:55 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

A #COVID19 positive patient from Central Delhi, who was neither an employee of the President's Secretariat nor a resident of the President's Estate expired on 13.04.2020 with co-morbidities at B L Kapoor Hospital, New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan

13:20 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

The state government in convergence with Government of India initiative will ensure that Rs.50 lakh is given for all health personnel (private and public) and members of all other support services who lose their precious lives in the fight against #COVID19: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

13:02 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

So far Rs 160.93 Crores has been donated to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for #COVID19: Tamil Nadu government

12:31 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal are holding a meeting with District Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police of all districts of Delhi via video conferencing over #COVID19.

12:14 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

35 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh today so far - 3 each in Ananthpur & Krishna, 9 in Guntur, 6 in Kadapa 10 in Kurnool & 4 in West Godavari districts. Total no.of positive cases rise to 757 (including 22 deaths & 96 discharged): State Command Control Room

12:08 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Seven new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka. Total positive cases in the state stand at 415 which includes 17 deaths and 114 discharges: Karnataka Government

11:26 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

6 more deaths in Gujarat due to #COVID19, death toll rises to 77. 127 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state taking the total of positive cases to 2066 including 131 recoveries/discharges and 77 deaths: Health Department, Gujarat

11:10 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

There are a total of 2081 positive cases in Delhi, out of these 78 cases were found yesterday These 78 positive cases were found out of the 1397 samples tested on Monday. Out of all the patients admitted at hospitals, 26 are in ICU & 5 on ventilator: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister

11:04 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

472 more #COVID19 cases reported in Maharashtra till 10 am today, taking total positive cases in the state to 4676. 9 more deaths have been reported, taking the total death toll in the state to 232: Public Health of Department, Government of Maharashtra

10:51 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

West Bengal: Rapid antibody tests for #COVID19 being done at Belgachia in Kolkata, which is one of the sensitive areas.

10:33 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Three police personnel in the Nabi Karim area have tested positive for #COVID19. Their test results came yesterday: Delhi Police

Nabi Karim area is one of the 84 containment zones in the national capital.

10:22 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

25 hospital staff including 19 nurses tested positive for #COVID19 in Ruby Hall Clinic: Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer, Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune

10:06 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

In our continuous endeavour to ramp up #COVID19 testing, upon receiving the first set of rapid test kits from ICMR day before yesterday, 78 rapid tests were carried out yesterday—64 in Howrah&14 in Kolkata. Only 2 cases were found positive, both from Kolkata: Health Dept, West Bengal

10:01 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

As on April 20, total samples collected in Arunachal Pradesh are 439 of which 405 tested negative, 0 tested positive and results of 34 are awaited: Chief Minister Pema Khandu

09:57 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Odisha's first health update of the day: Five new positive cases found in Balasore. The total no of positive cases stands at 79 (all are close relatives of previous positive cases) -- 34-year-old female, 38-year-old male, 12-year-old male, 34-year-old female, and a 26-year-old male.

09:42 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

7 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Nagpur district today, taking the total number of positive cases here to 88: District Information Office, Nagpur

09:35 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Out of the 754 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 8 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow

09:29 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

52 #COVID19 positive cases reported today in Rajasthan so far-4 in Bhilwara, 2 each in Dausa, Jaisalmer & Tonk, 34 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jhunjhunu, Nagour & Sawai Madhopur and 5 in Jodhpur. Total positive cases rise to 1628, including 25 deaths, 205 recovered: State health dept

08:53 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 18,601 (including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:44 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Five more positive cases from Rajpura in Patiala. 5 positive cases from the same source which came positive. All asymptotic. The same line of contact tracing: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab #COVID19

08:38 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Mumbai: Suburban Diagnostics has started an initiative called 'COVID-19 Drive-Thru Collection Point' on Western Express Highway in Goregaon to collect samples of people. Mohammed Rizwan, technician says, "This is a drive-through process wherein we collect samples." #Maharashtra

08:04 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra

07:57 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Delhi: Police personnel check the passes and identity cards of people at Delhi-Ghaziabad border, amid the movement of vehicles during #Coronavirus lockdown.

07:32 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Karnataka: A man in Mangaluru, who was discharged from Wenlock Dist Hospital after making full recovery from #COVID19, thanks to the doctors, nurses&other medical staff of the hospital. Says "They treated me very well. Nurses & doctors are struggling day and night to save our lives"

07:12 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi today; the vegetable market will now remain open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm. #CoronavirusLockdown

07:10 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

One COVID-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families advised remaining in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure: Sources (ANI input)

07:06 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases at 2,473,209, total fatalities stand at 170,042. US cases rise to 7844,599.

06:49 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Delhi: Azadpur Sabzi Mandi to now remain open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm

06:46 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

PM-KISAN SCHEME: 8.89 crore farmer families have been benefitted during coronavirus lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme and an amount of Rs 17,793 crores has been released so far, informed Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. (ANI input)

06:43 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Maharashtra: Coronavirus case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Mumbai as 155 new cases get reported; death toll reaches 138 after the addition of 7 fatalities, said BMC.

06:41 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Delhi: Coronavirus cases in the national capital rise to 2081; death toll climbs to 47.