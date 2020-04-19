No lockdown relaxation in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram from April 21

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday morning while the death toll crossed the 500-mark as well.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state.

Delhi comes next, followed by Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala as the worst-hit states due to the virus.

Presenting an analysis of the deaths on Saturday, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Luv Aggarwal highlighted that the data on deaths reported so far reinforces that elderly people and people with comorbidities are at higher risk. The mortality rate so far has been 3.3%. Further, 14.4% of the deceased were in the age group of 0-45 years, 10.3% in the age group of 45-60 years, 33.1% in the age group of 60-75 years and 42.2% above 75 years, he said.

This shows that 75.3% of the dead were above 60 years of age, the official said. Further, 83% of the deceased had comorbidities, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 5 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Sunday, 19 April 2020

23:10 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

No relaxation in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram from tomorrow

22:43 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

A total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as on 19 April 2020, 9 PM IST.

17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India. Today, on 19 April 2020, till 9 PM IST, 27,824 samples have been reported. Of these, 1135 were positive for SARS-CoV-2.

19:50 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India jumped to 16,116. In the last 24 hours, 1324 new cases and 31 deaths have been reported.

17:30 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

PM Modi: COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together.

17:15 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

PM Narendra Modi writes on LinkedIn: It has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century. COVID-19 has brought with it many disruptions. Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life.

16:52 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Health Ministry: Masks and face covers will function as a barrier to infection, mainly in densely populated areas. Guidelines in this regard have already been issued. MHA too has said that wearing face cover is mandatory in all public and workplaces.

16:50 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Health Ministry: 17 groups are working on coronavirus vaccine development.

14:27 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

A total of 246 #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana so far. Out of the total 246 confirmed cases, 24 are foreign nationals and 64 are from other states: Health Department, Government of Haryana

13:51 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

I was on-duty in the Yusuf Sarai area when I experienced body ache, high fever, and problems in breathing. Later, I was tested COVID19 positive. I recovered well at Safdarjung hospital in a few days only. My message to all is to have patience and stay courageous: ASI(Traffic) Jeet Singh, Delhi

I was on-duty in Yusuf Sarai area when I experienced bodyache, high fever&problems in breathing. Later, I was tested COVID19 positive. I recovered well at Safdarjung hospital in a few days only. My message to all is to have patience & stay courageous:ASI(Traffic) Jeet Singh,Delhi pic.twitter.com/IRTYzV8OSH — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

13:10 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Out of the nine #COVID19 patients admitted at Indian Naval Hospital Patanjali at Karwar, eight have been cured and discharged so far. The remaining patient is responding well to the treatment.

Out of the nine #COVID19 patients admitted at Indian Naval Hospital Patanjali at Karwar, eight have been cured and discharged so far. The remaining patient is responding well to the treatment. pic.twitter.com/P8BqG7TLVW — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

13:04 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital today. It is one of the dedicated #COVID19 centres in the national capital.

A total of 1893 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far.

Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital today. It is one of the dedicated #COVID19 centres in the national capital.



12:46 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

228 new #COVID19 positive cases and 5 more deaths reported since last evening in Gujarat. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1604, total death toll 58: Gujarat Health Department

12:40 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Jail warden of Bhondsi Jail tests positive for #COVID19 after returning from his home in Bhiwani. He was tested positive before he joined duty and no one at the Jail came in contact with him: Chief Medical Officer Gurugram, Haryana

12:27 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

4 new positive cases of #COVID19 reported in the Mysuru cluster in the State. Out of the 4 patients, 2 patients have travel history to Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the State is 388: Government of Karnataka

4 new positive cases of #COVID19 reported in the Mysuru cluster in the State. Out of the 4 patients, 2 patients have travel history to Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the State is 388: Government of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/FBjxkLNjTM — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

12:01 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media

#WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media https://t.co/6tAu7Zw4da — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

11:58 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

GUJARAT CORONAVIRUS UPDATE:

TOTAL CASES - 1,604 (228 cases reported today)

DEATHS - 58 (5 deaths reported today)

94 recoveries reported today

Ahmedabad / Case - 1,002, Death - 29

Vadodara / Case - 166, Death - 7

Surat / Case - 220, Death - 8

Rajkot / Case - 35, Death - 0

Bhavnagar / Case - 32, Death - 4

Anand / Case - 28, Death - 1

Gandhinagar / Case - 17, Death - 2

Patan / Case - 15, Death - 1

Bharuch / Case - 22, Death - 0

Panchmahal / Case - 9, Death - 2

Banaskantha / Case - 10, Death - 0

Narmada / Case - 11, Death - 0

Chhota Udepur / Case - 7 Death - 0

Kutch / Case - 4, Death - 1

Mahesana / Case - 5, Death - 0

Botad / Case - 5, Death - 1

Porbandar / Case - 3, Death - 0

Dahod / Case - 2, Death - 0

Gir Somnath / Case - 2, Death- 0

Kheda / Case - 3, Death - 0

Jamnagar / Case - 1, Death - 1

Morbi / Case - 1, Death - 0

Sabarkantha / Case - 2, Death - 0

Aravalli / Case - 1, Death - 1

Mahisagar / Case - 2, Death - 0

11:55 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

A 55-year-old man (a close contact of an earlier positive case) from Bihar Sharif has tested positive for COVID19, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 87: Bihar Principal Health Secretary

11:39 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/5wuB3mLXoT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

11:32 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

In Gujarat, 228 new cases of coronavirus have been reported since last evening, with the highest being found to be 140 cases from Ahmedabad and 67 from Surat. A total of 1604 cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Gujarat till now. The death toll in the state stands at 58 and a total of 94 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state till now.

11:26 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Walk-in Kiosk for collection of samples for coronavirus testing has been developed by a team of Govt ITI Cuttack, Odisha. The sample collection kiosk is a mobile cabin with a sealed glass front with extended gloves attached in front through which a health worker can collect samples.

Walk-in Kiosk for collection of samples for coronavirus testing has been developed by a team of Govt ITI Cuttack, Odisha.The sample collection kiosk is a mobile cabin with a sealed glass front with extended gloves attached in front through which a healthworker can collect samples pic.twitter.com/ikKJGItu99 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

11:23 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

44 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the State in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the State is 647: Arja Srikanth, Nodal Officer, COVID-19, #AndhraPradesh

11:05 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting of senior government officers to review the situation regarding #COVID19 in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting of senior government officers to review situation regarding #COVID19 in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/cE6SziFZ2J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2020

11:04 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Maharashtra: Norms of social distancing go for a toss after people gather in huge numbers to buy vegetables in the vegetable market in Nagpur today morning. The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the district stands at 72.

Maharashtra: Norms of social distancing goes for a toss, after people gather in huge numbers to buy vegetables in vegetable market in Nagpur today morning. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the district stand at 72. pic.twitter.com/IYQLIXOIrZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

10:56 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Uttarakhand: Haridwar & Nanital districts declared 'Red Zone' after the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state reaches 42. According to Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health), 80% of the cases in the State are from Dehradun, Haridwar&Nainital districts

10:48 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

There are a total of 1,893 positive cases in Delhi including 186 cases from yesterday. We have got 42,000 rapid testing kits, a trial run being done at LNJP hospital. Our target is to do 42,000 tests in one week's time: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

10:42 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Maharashtra: Police puts up a #COVID themed effigy near Shanti Nagar in Nagpur to spread awareness regarding the precautionary measures to be taken amid the #coronavirus outbreak. The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the district stands at 72.

Maharashtra: Police puts up a #COVID themed effigy near Shanti Nagar in Nagpur to spread awareness regarding the precautionary measures to be taken amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the district stand at 72. pic.twitter.com/5IKLeBcZIE — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

10:37 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

A private hospital (Lake View hospital) sealed and more than 50 staff quarantined. A retired DDC, who tested COVID19 positive at a private hospital in Gurugram, received treatment here after suffering a brain hemorrhage. His apartment has also been sealed: Ranchi Dist Administration, Jharkhand

10:20 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

4 family members including the one-month-old baby of PGI employee (from CD ward who tested positive on April 17 and is in PGI's isolation ward) from Nayagaon, also test positive for COVID19: Girish Dayalan, DC Mohali, Punjab

10:17 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

#Maharashtra 9 people test positive for #Coronavirus in Nagpur district today; the total number of positive cases is 72: District Information Office, Nagpur

10:01 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Gujarat: Niomi Shah, the first #COVID19 positive case of Ahmedabad was discharged from the hospital yesterday after completely recovering from #coronavirus. She says, "I was hospitalized on March 17 and now finally getting discharged after testing negative twice. It has been a long journey".

Gujarat: Niomi Shah, first #COVID19 positive case of Ahmedabad was discharged from the hospital y'day after completely recovering from #coronavirus. She says,"I was hospitalised on March 17&now finally getting discharged after testing negative twice. It has been a long journey". pic.twitter.com/u4PJOoF42v — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

09:59 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

2 doctors and 6 nurses of Delhi's Lady Hardinge hospital test positive for COVID19. Hospital authorities have quarantined all 8 healthcare staff. Their contact tracing has been started. Hospital authorities holding a meeting for the containment plan of the hospital: Hospital official.

A 10 mnt old baby who was brought by his father to the Emergency ward of Lady Hardinge hospital for respiratory ailments tests positive for COVID19.The father also tests positive. The mother’s test report awaited. The pediatric ICU is now being sanitized: Hospital official

09:37 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

1,334 new cases, 27 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:26 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

44 new #COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported in the State today; the total number of cases is 1395: Rajasthan Health Department

44 new #COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported in the State today; the total number of cases is 1395: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/i4PDWMKBoh — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

09:20 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 15,712 in India (including 12,974 active cases, 2,230 cured/discharged/migrated people and 507 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:15 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Punjab: A group of 300 US citizens from Ludhiana left for the US on a special flight from Delhi arranged by the US embassy yesterday

Punjab: A group of 300 US citizens from Ludhiana left for the US on a special flight from Delhi arranged by the US embassy yesterday pic.twitter.com/BVy9W7lasG — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

08:56 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Out of the 851 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 43 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow

08:00 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Mumbai man moves the International Criminal Court against China over coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

07:58 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

WHO issues coronavirus COVID-19 guidelines for religious practices during Ramadan

07:38 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

45 new positive cases of COVID19 reported in Agra, taking the total number of positive cases to 241: Agra DM Prabhu N Singh

07:27 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Delhi: A woman who works as a house help says," I'm very worried as my 14-yr-old daughter is suffering from heart disease. She needs medicines & I don't have a single penny to buy her medicines. My husband is a rickshaw puller even he doesn't work these days."

Delhi: A woman who works as a house help says," I'm very worried as my 14-yr-old daughter is suffering from heart disease. She needs medicines & I don't have a single penny to buy her medicines. My husband is a rickshaw puller even he doesn't work these days."#CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/5X9F2A8QyP — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

06:58 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

A 50-year-old person who had tested positive for #COVID19 & passed away at around 12 am: Gurugram District Administration #Haryana

06:46 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

No decision on resumption of domestic, international flights, says Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

06:45 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

106 foreign nationals who were stranded in Goa due to lockdown, left for London in the United Kingdom by a special flight. They were screened at Goa International Airport before their departure.

06:27 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

Delhi: People at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The sale of vegetables and fruits is done here from 6 am-11 am & 2 pm-6 pm.

06:26 IST Saturday, 18 April 2020

United States records 1,891 #coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins: AFP news agency