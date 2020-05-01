Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Death toll reached 1147 as total count crosses 35,000

The death toll due to COVID-19 touched 1,147 on Friday with the number of infected cases rising above 35,000 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 25,007 as 8,888 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated. A total of 35,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 9,915 cases and 432 deaths. 1593 people have been cured and discharged in the state. (Latest update by the state health department puts the number of confirmed cases at 10,498 and death toll at 459).

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 4,082 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 197 succumbed to the disease. (As per latest state govt data, 4395 cases and 214 deaths are confirmed in Gujarat).

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India

8:57 IST Friday, 1 May 2020

India's total cases reach 35,043. This includes 8,888 people who have been cured and 1,147 deaths.

8:30 IST Friday, 1 May 2020

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad comes under orange zone as the number of cases reduce after following strict regulations.

8:15 IST Friday, 1 May 2020

Karnataka: State government has assigned State Nodal Officers after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order regarding the inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students during the lockdown period. The Nodal officers have also been appointed for coordination with 11 different states. (ANI input)