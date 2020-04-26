Coronavirus in India updates: Over 5,900 people cured so far; cases climb to 26,917

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 7,600-mark.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 12 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

However, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll topped the 800-mark.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 7,600-mark. As many as 811 cases were reported from the state in a single day. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. With 600 new cases and around 13 deaths, the city on Sunday crossed the 5,000-mark in terms of the COVID-19 case tally while the death toll is nearing 200 just in the city alone. Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has said that 15 districts across the country have not reported any fresh case of coronavirus in the last 28 days.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Sunday, April 26, 2020:

20:05 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

West Bengal: Active cases in the state: 461. In the last 24 hours, over 38 positive cases. Death toll at 20.

18:55 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Bihar: 15 more COVID-19 positive cases in the state taking the total to 274.

17:42 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: 64 new COVID-19 positive cases. 1,885 total cases till now. 1 death today; state death toll at 24. 60 discharged today; 1,020 total discharged patients. Active cases in the state at the moment - 838. Over 523 cases in Chennai.

17:10 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

In the last 24 hours in India, around 1,975 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 47 deaths.

16:50 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Over 5,914 people in India have been cured, discharged or migrated.

15:55 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Haryana: COVID-19 cases rise to 294 in the state after 7 more people test positive – 4 in Panipat, 2 in Hisar and 1 in Sonipat, 99 active cases.

15:45 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 4 more test positive for the COVID-19, total infections jumped to 33 including 22 active cases.

14:10 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Every life in the country is precious to us and this is why the government is taking all possible measures to control COVID-19. Today I visited AIIMS Trauma Center, Delhi to take stock of the preparations.

13:50 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Andhra Pradesh: 81 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state rises to 1097, including 31 deaths and 231 discharged. Active cases in the state jumped to 835.

12:34 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Division of Indian Railways has converted 74 railways coaches into isolation wards.

12:33 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

2 new cases of #COVID19 reported from the Parsa district in Nepal. Total toll now stands at 51 with 12 recovered: Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal

12:30 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

1 new positive case has been reported for #COVID19 in Karnataka from 25 April, 5 pm to 26 April, 12 pm. Total positive cases in the state stand at 501 which includes 18 deaths and 177 discharges: Health Department, Karnataka

12:25 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

The 52-year-old Head Constable Sandip Surve, who had tested positive for #COVID19, passed away today: Mumbai Police #Maharashtra

12:11 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

The Delhi-Sonipat border has been sealed by the Sonipat District Magistrate, in view of #COVID19 situation. The borders have been sealed till 3rd May. #Haryana

12:04 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

The last week was slightly better than the week before, for the people of Delhi. There were lesser number of cases, fewer deaths and many people went home after making complete recovery: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

11:59 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

41 persons including a police officer, who came in direct contact with a lorry driver who had tested positive for #COVID19, have been placed under home quarantine in Vazhakulam in Ernakulam: S Suhas, Ernakulam District Collector

11:45 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a video conferencing today with all the district collectors, district police chiefs and district medical officers to review the situation of #COVID19 in the state.

11:41 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

2 Air India & 1 Blue Dart flights in two days bringing in about 78-tonnes cargo to India as part of 1 million PPE kits being acquired through a Singapore-based company: High Commission of India in Singapore

10:25 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

PM Modi addresses the nation in 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio address.

10:00 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

13 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jharkhand till now- 6 from Ranchi, 4 from Bokaro, 2 from Hazaribagh, and 1 from Simdega. Recovery ratio in this week was 18%: Jharkhand Health Department

09:55 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association writes to Union Health Minister over accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine. The letter states, "It will be an important precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus."

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association writes to Union Health Minister over accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine. The letter states, "It will be an important precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus."

09:19 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

58 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today so far- 11 in Ajmer, 1 each in Hanumagarh and Jhalawar,15 in Jodhpur, 7 in Jaipur, 3 in Kota and 20 in Nagaur. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2141: Rajasthan Health Department

58 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today so far- 11 in Ajmer, 1 each in Hanumagarh and Jhalawar,15 in Jodhpur, 7 in Jaipur, 3 in Kota and 20 in Nagaur. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2141: Rajasthan Health Department

09:16 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

There has been a spike of 1990 new COVID19 positive cases & 49 deaths in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:13 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: People buy vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai today amid complete lockdown in the city, announced by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM.

Tamil Nadu: People buy vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai today amid complete lockdown in the city, announced by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM.

09:12 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 26,496 (including 19868 active cases, 5804 cured/discharged/migrated and 824 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:26 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Varanasi ghats look deserted on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya', amid lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

Varanasi ghats look deserted on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya', amid lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

08:19 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Kanpur's Kuli Bazaar area has been declared COVID19 'Red Zone', the movement of people in the area is restricted, with exemptions for essential services. Sector magistrate Inderjeet Verma says, "All entry/exit points are being monitored with the help of CCTV cameras".

07:45 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

The total number of positive cases in Odisha stands at 103 including 68 active cases, 34 cured/recovered, 1 death: Odisha Health Department

07:21 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM. Visuals from the Koyambedu bridge.

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM. Visuals from the Koyambedu bridge.

07:06 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital was shut late Saturday night after a nurse was found corona positive. She was on duty in various locations within the campus over the last 2 weeks. The hospital will remain closed until it gets fully sanitized. Contact tracing underway. North Delhi Municipal Corporation will make appropriate arrangements for the admitted patients.

06:59 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Govt of Maharashtra has requested the Rajasthan govt to allow for a safe passage to 1800-2000 students from Maharashtra who are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan to return back to the state.

Govt of Maharashtra has requested the Rajasthan govt to allow for a safe passage to 1800-2000 students from Maharashtra who are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan to return back to the state.

06:50 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll rises to 27 in the state with 2 more fatalities; total cases 1,793 after 177 people test positive.