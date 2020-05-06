Headlines

Delhi records 428 cases in 24 hours, tally reaches 5,532

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state while Gujarat comes second in the number of total confirmed cases.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 06, 2020, 11:43 PM IST

The death toll due to COVID-19 neared 1700 on Tuesday with the number of infected cases nearing 50,000 in the country, data from the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the latest update, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 33,514 while 14,182 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.

A total of 49,391 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India so far with 1,694 deaths. This included 111 foreign nationals who have been infected with the virus. 

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 15,525 cases and 617 deaths. 2819 people have been cured and discharged in the state, the data provided by the Centre said. 

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 6,245 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 368 have succumbed to the disease.

Delhi has reported 5,104 cases of coronavirus with 64 deaths and 1468 people have been discharged after the treatment, the data on the MoHFW website showed.

Here are the live updates:

23:41 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Delhi records 428 cases in 24 hours, total cases reach 5532. One death ion 24 hours, death toll now 65. 

 

20:56 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Maharashtra COVID-19 update:

Positive cases 16,758 (New cases 1,233)

Deaths 651 (34 new deaths)

Discharged 3,094

Active cases 13,013

Mumbai update: 

10,714 cases, 412 deaths

20:55 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Gujarat update:

Total cases - 6625 (Last 24hrs-380)

Active cases - 4729

Deaths - 396 (Last 24hrs-28) 

Recovered - 1500 (Last 24hrs-119)

Ahmedabad: 4735 cases, 298 deaths

Vadodara:  421 cases, 31 deaths

Surat: 772 cases, 33 deaths

20:54 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Tamil Nadu update:  

771 new cases today 

4829 total cases

3275 active cases 

1.88 lakh samples tested; over 13K tested today 

31 today; 1516 total discharged 

2 deaths today; 35 in all

1975 active cases in Chennai

2328 total cases in Chennai

19:41 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Complete lockdown in Ahmedabad from midnight tonight till May 15. All shops except those providing milk and medicines to be closed in Ahmedabad.

All shops/parlours shall be closed except providing only milk and medicines

All shops/vendors shall be closed providing fruits, vegetables and groceries

19:21 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Bihar Update:

10 new cases, total cases 539
Recovered patients: 188
Death toll - 04

18:58 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Export of alcohol-based sanitizers has been prohibited by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

18:42 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Mumbai - Entire JJ Marg Police Station is quarantined.

JJ Marg police station is completely affected after 4 more men tested positive. Total of 16 personnel tested positive now. 

Maharashtra prisons record its first case of Covid-19. A 50-year-old undertrial from Arthur Road prison in Mumbai tested positive and being treated at JJ hospital.

17:40 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Gautam Buddha Nagar corona update:

No new case in the last 24 hours. 
192 total cases till date
109 cured 
83 active cases

17:29 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Karnataka update:

20 new cases

As of 5:00 PM of 06th May 2020, 693 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 29 deaths & 354 discharges

17:15 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

A Delhi Police constable whose COVID-19 test result was awaited and was brought dead at RML hospital yesterday, has tested positive for #Coronavirus in his report that came today: Delhi Police

17:11 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Another Officer-in-Charge from Kolkata Police tests positive. The officer is from Central Division of Kolkata Police. Total policemen who tested positive so far from Kolkata Police now stands at 8.

15:10 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Karnataka reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in the last 18 hours. A total of 692 cases which includes 345 discharges and 29 deaths.

14:50 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Even as the Goa government eased restrictions on tourist taxis amid the COVID-19 lockdown, operators claimed that the move was of no help, as tourism in the coastal state remains suspended.

13:15 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Maharastra minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced: "Those who are stuck in different districts of Maharashtra (due to COVID-19 lockdown), they will be dropped at their villages in the next four days. State govt will run 10,000 state transport buses. It will be free for all travelers."

13:10 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Andhra Pradesh reports 60 new COVID-19 cases in one day. Total tally touches 1,777 and death toll stands at 36.

12:45 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

At least 95 policemen in Maharashtra's Malegaon were found to be coronavirus positive including 29 CRPF personnel.

11:20 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

India records total 49,391 cases with 1,694 fatalities and 14,183 cured cases. In 24 hours, 2,958 cases and 126 deaths have been reported. Recovery rate is at 28.71%.  

9:30 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Malegaon in Maharashtra reports 37 fresh coronavirus cases, in the past 24 hours Nashik district has reported 83 new cases

9:01 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Total cases in India rise to 49,391. The number of active cases in India stands at 33, 514 while 14,182 people have been cured or discharged. The country has reported 1,694 fatalities from thee disease.

7:45 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

Bihar government cancels leaves of all healthcare workers, reports news agency PTI.

7:10 IST Wednesday, 6 May 2020

A Sub-Inspector of Noida Police posted on dial 112 duty in the district of Gautam Budh Nagar police has been found coronavirus positive.

