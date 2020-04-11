Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra; state tally mounts to 1,666

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government is amping up efforts to build medical centres, quarantine units and continue with surveillance and tracing contacts, as well as ensure that the country follows strict social distancing measures. Saturday marks Day 18 of the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, more than 40 deaths and 1,035 new cases have been recorded in India in the past 24 hours, thereby registering the sharpest ever increase in cases.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country. With more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients and several dozen deaths, the city has recorded over 60% of the cases and casualties of the state of Maharashtra.

The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

The Centre is also in constant touch with all the states and district-level monitoring is being undertaken. The production of PPEs is being ramped up and capacity building for healthcare personnel is being ensured. Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and civil society groups are also being mobilised.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

The global coronavirus deaths on Friday crossed one lakh mark with the United States registering more than 2,000 deaths from the virus in a single day, the first country to do so.

Here are the LIVE updates of the COVID-19 situation in India: