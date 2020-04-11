Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra; state tally mounts to 1,666
India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread in the country.
(Photo: Zee Media Newsroom)
Written By
Edited By
Joydeep Bose
Source
DNA webdesk
As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government is amping up efforts to build medical centres, quarantine units and continue with surveillance and tracing contacts, as well as ensure that the country follows strict social distancing measures. Saturday marks Day 18 of the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.
According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, more than 40 deaths and 1,035 new cases have been recorded in India in the past 24 hours, thereby registering the sharpest ever increase in cases.
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country. With more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients and several dozen deaths, the city has recorded over 60% of the cases and casualties of the state of Maharashtra.
The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.
The Centre is also in constant touch with all the states and district-level monitoring is being undertaken. The production of PPEs is being ramped up and capacity building for healthcare personnel is being ensured. Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and civil society groups are also being mobilised.
Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.
The global coronavirus deaths on Friday crossed one lakh mark with the United States registering more than 2,000 deaths from the virus in a single day, the first country to do so.
Here are the LIVE updates of the COVID-19 situation in India:
During the meeting with Prime Minister Modi via video conferencing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested that the lockdown be extended till April 30 all over India.
West Bengal: A team of psychologists visited people at 3 quarantine facilities in Asansol yesterday. "We checked their mental strength&other problems which may have pre-existed or developed during their stay at the quarantine facilities," says psychologist Dr Saptarshi Adhikari.
West Bengal: A team of psychologists visited people at 3 quarantine facilities in Asansol yesterday. "We checked their mental strength&other problems which may have pre-existed or developed during their stay at the quarantine facilities," says psychologist Dr. Saptarshi Adhikari. pic.twitter.com/KBtW40YtS5— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
92 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,666: Maharashtra Health Department
54 new #COVID19 cases in Gujarat. Total of 432 positive cases in the state. In last 24 hrs 1593 tests conducted, out of which 1187 cases are negative & 124 are positive, 282 are pending. Ahmedabad & Vadodara are most infected with 228 & 77 cases respectively: Health Dept Gujarat
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting via video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers over #COVID19. PM Modi seen wearing a mask during video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers over #COVID19. Other CMs are also using masks.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting via video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers over #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/yd6mdCzukr— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
Assam: Tea plucking has begun in Dibrugarh after district administration gave its permission on Friday. "We've given masks&sanitizers to the pluckers and ensuring that they maintain social distancing while working," says Mridul Sharma, manager of Jalan Tea Estate.
Assam: Tea plucking has begun in Dibrugarh after district administration gave its permission on Friday. "We've given masks&sanitizers to the pluckers&ensuring that they maintain social distancing while working,"says Mridul Sharma, manager of Jalan Tea Estate. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/HukuCDr5e1— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
As of now, 13500 PPE kits are being loaded on trucks and being taken to our godowns: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Third #COVID19 death reported in Kerala - a 71-yeard-old native of Puducherry's Mahe died at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. He was in very critical condition and his kidneys were not functioning. He was on ventilator for the last few days: Kerala Health Department
At least 3 have died of corona in Chandni Mahal area in past 3 days. Out of 102 people staying in 13 different religious locations in the area,52 tested positive. Interaction b/w people tested positive&residents of Chandni Mahal can't be ruled out. Chandni Mahal is one of the 30 areas which have been declared containment zones, in Delhi.: Office of DM(Central Dist) #Delhi
3 more #Coronavirus positive cases have been found in Lucknow: Dr Sudhir Singh, in-charge of isolation ward King George's Medical University (KGMU)
Jammu and Kashmir: Police in Poonch is using drones to monitor the areas during #CoronavirusLockdown
Jammu and Kashmir: Police in Poonch is using drone to monitor the areas during #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/mUPLlWPL4I— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
3 new cases of #COVID19 in Jharkhand - 1 from Ranchi's Hindpiri, the other 2 from Koderma and Hazaribagh. Total number of positive cases in the state goes up to 17: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni
40 deaths and 1035 new cases in last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 (including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
3 more #COVID19 cases have been found in Agra. The total number of positive cases here now stands at 92, including 81 active cases: Prabhu N Singh, Collector and District Magistrate Agra
3 more #COVID19 cases have been found in Agra. The total number of positive cases here now stands at 92, including 81 active cases: Prabhu N Singh, Collector and District Magistrate Agra (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CEYQ0vSfkW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2020
Gujarat: Jalaram Seva Samaj Trust is providing food to the needy people, at Jalaram Mandir in Tarsadi of Surat district, every day amid #CoronavirusLockdown.
Gujarat: Jalaram Seva Samaj Trust is providing food to the needy people, at Jalaram Mandir in Tarsadi of Surat district, every day amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/ialxBCw8EX— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
Delhi: Number of 'containment zones in the union territory was raised to 30 yesterday with addition of 6 new areas including Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar & nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar. Visuals from Nabi Karim.
Delhi: People were seen violating norms of social distancing at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Okhla, amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Delhi: People were seen violating norms of social distancing at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Okhla, amid the #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/WS1Vzz3Z1R— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
Karnataka: Kalaburagi City Corporation, yesterday, organised medical check-up for the sanitation workers as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.
Karnataka: Kalaburagi City Corporation, yesterday, organized medical check-up for the sanitation workers as a precautionary measure against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lnpxi3jx2g— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020
The United States becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day; with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency