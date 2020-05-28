Coronavirus in India live updates: 6,566 new cases on Wednesday; recovery rate reaches 42.75%

The coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble India as the number of confirmed cases is rapidly increasing.

Over the major part of the last week, the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.58 lakh-mark on Wednesday, while the death toll has topped the 4,500-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 57,000 positive cases of infection and close to 1,900 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 33,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark as well.

Interestingly, even though the virus tally continues to spike, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 remain enforced. Several restrictions have been lifted, which includes permitting transport services, reopening of shops, and resuming online shopping. According to the central government's most recent order, all activities, except the ones "specifically prohibited", will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, which continue to be classified by the States/UTs and district authorities.

Domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, while international flights are to start soon as well, the central government has informed as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Thursday, May 28 2020

09:30 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

Pune reports 75 new cases taking its total to 6,716 with 300 fatalities.

09:15 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

New cases in the last 24 hours - 6566, dead - 194. Recovery rate - 42.75%

09:15 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

India's total cases jump to 1,58,333 with 86,110 active cases 67,692 cured cases and 4,531 fatalities, as per Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

08:50 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announces a penalty of Rs 500 on any person not wearing face mask or spitting in public. (ANI)

08:00 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

Jharkhand has reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 458, according to a bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday.

07:39 IST Thursday, 28 May 2020

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States on Wednesday, even as the slowdown in deaths encouraged businesses to reopen and Americans to emerge from more than two months of lockdowns