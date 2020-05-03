Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 39,980 COVID-19 cases in India; 1,301 deaths

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, which was further extended on Friday (May 1) by the Ministry of Home Affairs for two weeks beyond May 3. This is the second extension to the lockdown first announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier declared an extension of the initial nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus.

The MHA had on Friday also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 39,000-mark on Saturday, while the death toll topped the 1,300-mark as well.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 12,000-mark with at least 500 deaths. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, the classification of districts into red, green, and orange zones is being shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with the States and Union Territories (UTs) on a weekly basis, or earlier, as required. While States and UTs can include additional districts as red and orange zones, they may not lower the classification of a district included by MoHFW in the list of red or orange zones.

The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for the wellbeing and safety of persons. Hence, the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 PM to 7 AM, the MHA said. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders [curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC, for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance, the ministry has said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that a total of 10,46,450 samples have been tested as of 9 AM on May 3.

10:56 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

The safety trial of 'Mw vaccine' drug has been completed. But its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients in PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS Bhopal: Dr Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER, Chandigarh

10:36 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

18 new positive cases reported in Chuchot Yokma: Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Union Territory of #Ladakh

10:21 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

A total of 1046450 samples have been tested as on 3rd May, 9 AM: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

10:07 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

2644 new COVID19 positive cases, 83 deaths in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:53 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

31 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan till 9 am today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2803: Health Department, Rajasthan

09:32 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated and 1301 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:30 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

An 82-year-old woman from Chandigarh passed away at a private hospital in Panchkula due to #COVID19: Dr. Jasjeet Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula in Haryana.

09:25 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

The fighter aircraft training mission departure is delayed by one hour, due to rains. Now the fighters are expected to be over NCR area, approx at 1100 hours, depending on the rain/weather conditions: Indian Air Force

09:20 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

The C-130 aircraft are airborne from Srinagar, J&K as planned for #COVID19 relief mission. The aircraft will fly over Delhi area approximately at 1015 hours depending on the rain/weather conditions: Indian Air Force

09:04 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

First Train from Kerala arrived at Jagannath Pur Station in Ganjam, all returnees were screened by the Health team: Ganjam District Administration #Odisha

08:46 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

#UPDATE One more #COVID19 positive case has been reported in Odisha; taking the total positive cases to 160: Health Department, Odisha

08:39 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force's flypast over Srinagar's Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers. #COVID19

07:55 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru raided a hookah bar located in the Banashankari area which was operating illegally amid the #CoronavirusLockdown. Three persons have been arrested: Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police. #Karnataka

07:31 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

Two new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. Total positive cases in the state stand at 159 which includes 102 active cases, 56 cured/recovered and 1 death: Health Department, Odisha

06:53 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

Lucknow: A 'shramik special train' carrying more than 800 migrant workers arrived at Charbagh railway station from Nashik, Maharashtra this morning.

06:45 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

Delhi: 15 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Delhi.

06:43 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

A train carrying around 1200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Bhiwandi on Sunday.

06:40 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

Rajasthan: Death toll in the state rises to 68 with 6 more fatalities, including a 20-day-old infant; total cases 2,772 after 106 people test positive. (PTI report)

06:33 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

Delhi: 384 fresh cases of coronavirus, tally now 4,122; 3 more deaths reported in the national capital. (PTI report)

06:30 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

#COVID19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency

06:16 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

Telangana: Migrant workers protested at the Warangal railway station, yesterday, demanding they be sent back to their respective states. #CoronaLockdown

06:06 IST Sunday, 3 May 2020

Delhi: People queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur amid #CoronaLockdown.