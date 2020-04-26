Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 26,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 824 deaths

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 12 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

However, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll topped the 800-mark.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 7,600-mark. As many as 811 cases were reported from the state in a single day. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. With 600 new cases and around 13 deaths, the city on Sunday crossed the 5,000-mark in terms of the COVID-19 case tally while the death toll is nearing 200 just in the city alone. Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has said that 15 districts across the country have not reported any fresh case of coronavirus in the last 28 days.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Sunday, April 26, 2020:

08:26 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Varanasi ghats look deserted on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya', amid lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

08:19 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Kanpur's Kuli Bazaar area has been declared COVID19 'Red Zone', the movement of people in the area is restricted, with exemptions for essential services. Sector magistrate Inderjeet Verma says, "All entry/exit points are being monitored with the help of CCTV cameras".

07:45 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

The total number of positive cases in Odisha stands at 103 including 68 active cases, 34 cured/recovered, 1 death: Odisha Health Department

07:21 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM. Visuals from the Koyambedu bridge.

07:06 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital was shut late Saturday night after a nurse was found corona positive. She was on duty in various locations within the campus over the last 2 weeks. The hospital will remain closed until it gets fully sanitized. Contact tracing underway. North Delhi Municipal Corporation will make appropriate arrangements for the admitted patients.

06:59 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Govt of Maharashtra has requested the Rajasthan govt to allow for a safe passage to 1800-2000 students from Maharashtra who are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan to return back to the state.

06:50 IST Sunday, 26 April 2020

Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 death toll rises to 27 in the state with 2 more fatalities; total cases 1,793 after 177 people test positive.