Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 1,965 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 50 deaths

In a staggering hike, the number of 'confirmed' coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the world crossed nine lakh on Wednesday at around 11:30 PM. It is worth noting that it just took a little over 24 hours for the number of global cases to jump from eight lakh to nine lakh. As statistics display on Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 in the US has now crossed two lakh, while it crossed one lakh in and Spain. Italy, too, crossed one lakh COVID-19 cases last evening.

India witnessed the maximum number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (March 31 midnight to April 1 midnight) with 437 new infections reported from different parts of the country taking the total to 1834 with 41 deaths, according to the latest government update.

The state-wise division of the COVID-19 cases in India is provided here:

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 51 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Death Andhra Pradesh 86 1 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 Assam 1 0 0 Bihar 23 0 1 Chandigarh 16 0 0 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 Delhi 152 6 2 Goa 5 0 0 Gujarat 82 5 6 Haryana 43 21 0 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 Jammu and Kashmir 62 2 2 Jharkhand 1 0 0 Karnataka 110 9 3 Kerala 265 25 2 Ladakh 13 3 0 Madhya Pradesh 99 0 6 Maharashtra 335 42 13 Manipur 1 0 0 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 4 0 0 Puducherry 3 1 0 Punjab 46 1 4 Rajasthan 108 3 0 Tamil Nadu 234 6 1 Telangana 96 1 3 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 113 14 2 West Bengal 37 6 3 Total 1965 151 50

Efforts to trace hundreds of invitees to the Nizamuddin Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in New Delhi, which is emerging as one of the coronavirus hotspots in India, continued as a nationwide hunt across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the congregation. According to the ministry officials, cases have increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in mid-March, and therefore technically it does not show a national trend. They urged people to follow guidelines during the lockdown period and avoid congregations, including religious gatherings.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a video conference with all chief ministers on Thursday during which issues such as ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, movement of migrants and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are likely to come up for discussion, sources said.

11:18 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Tablighi Jamaat returnees update from Maharashtra: 200 people have been found in the Konkan region. This includes Thane (139), Raigad (42), Palghar (16), and Ratnagiri (3). 50 of these people have been isolated. The medical report of all is still awaited. The 21 foreign nationals in Thane include 13 from Bangladesh and eight from Malaysia. There were also two Indians from Assam who had attended the Tablighi event. They were found staying in two masjids in Mumbra. They had come to Delhi via Kolkata and arrived in Thane on March 10.

Maharashtra: A Mumbai Police Head Constable, Bapu Saheb Dangre has donated Rs 10,000 to Chief Minister's COVID-19 relief fund. He handed over the cheque to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

All 17 foreign nationals from Kyrgyzstan who were present at the Tablighi Jamaat event test negative for coronavirus in Patna. The samples were collected on 31st March. The reports are as follows — seven samples were taken from Phulwarisharif in which all reports are negative. 10 samples were taken from Samanpura, all reports are negative. So out of 17, all tested negative for COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu: 17 people have returned to Rameswaram after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Two of the returnees have been tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to District Government Hospital. 15 others are in isolation: District Collector Veeraragavarav

We are monitoring 362 people who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Out of 27 people from Bidar who had attended, 11 have tested positive for COVID-19, while results of 16 others are awaited. Total positive cases in the state are 121: B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister

One person (85-year-old) from Alwar who had tested positive for COVID-19 has unfortunately died. He had a comorbid condition of brain stroke paralysis: Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Health Department

32 people were tested positive yesterday in Delhi out of which 29 people had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. A total of 700 possibly infected & confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in different hospitals in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

21 more COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 132: Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer

Maharashtra: Dharavi area of Mumbai; a resident of the area who had tested positive for COVID-19 lost his life at Sion Hospital yesterday. The deceased person had symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory issues and also had a co-morbid condition of renal failure.

Tamil Nadu: Villivakkam Vegetable Market has been shifted temporarily to the Villivakkam Bus Station in Chennai to ensure social distancing among sellers and customers in view of the coronavirus pandemic

National Cadet Corps (NCC) issues guidelines for temporary employment of its cadets to augment relief efforts and functioning of various agencies involved in battling the coronavirus pandemic: Ministry of Defence

Increase of 131 #COVID19 cases in the last 12 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1965 in India (including 1764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Mumbai: Sai Hospital Chembur completely sealed and Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital partially affected due to exposure to COVID-19 patients.

A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient lost his life today morning. He had a history of travel to Sri Lanka and was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on 19 March. 4 members of his family have also tested positive for the virus and are undergoing treatment: S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector

Kerala: Strawberry and carrot growers face problems in selling their produces in the Munnar area of Idukki due to the coronavirus lockdown. "Strawberry is mostly sold in retail markets that are shut due to lockdown," said Arul Mani, a recipient of Best Strawberry Farmer Award.

Three more positive COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra: Two in Pune and one in Buldhana. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state climbs to 338: Maharashtra Health Department

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy

A 67-year-old man from Ambala, Haryana who had tested positive for #COVID19 has lost his life at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh: Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer

Many private schools are sending messages to students' parents to deposit school fee. It is not appropriate to pressurize them for fees in such times. All schools have been instructed to postpone recovery of fees during #CoronavirusLockdown in Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor for undertaking screening of a large number of personnel at the entry gates of the yard, reducing the load on the security sentries at the gate. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy

One more COVID-19 positive case in Manipur who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at two. Some are at quarantine centers and under observation: N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur

The United States of America to begin a steady flow of flights out of New Delhi and Mumbai as part of repatriation efforts to return US citizens to their native country from India. The US operated a flight on Wednesday that took some 170 US citizens from India: G Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, US State Department

Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of NACCO Robotics: Ventilators that we are developing will cost less than Rs 50,000. It is not a full-fledged ventilator. It has features that are for COVID-19 patients specifically.

Maharashtra: Engineers at Nocca Robotics Pvt. Ltd., a start-up in Pune are developing low-cost ventilators in an attempt to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of NACCO Robotics says, "Our objective is to build a portable ventilator."

A purposeful campaign is being run particularly on social media targeting those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering in Delhi and their community. At the time of a pandemic, if anyone tries to create religious divisions it will be strongly dealt with: Kerala CM on Thursday

Nine new positive cases reported in Rajasthan: One from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu each, while seven from Ramganj in Jaipur. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan hikes to 129: Rajasthan Health Department