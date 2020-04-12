Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government is amping up efforts to build medical centers, quarantine units and continue with surveillance and tracing contacts, as well as ensure that the country follows strict social distancing measures. Sunday marks Day 19 of the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that 34 deaths and 909 new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The Ministry had earlier pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread in the country. The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

The central government is also setting up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, in order to provide proper treatment and stop the spread of infection. So far, 586 dedicated COVID hospitals have been set up, with a capacity of more than one lakh isolation beds and around 11,500 ICU beds.

The Centre is ensuring the supply of PPE, N95 masks, testing kits and ventilators in coordination with the states, according to the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, Luv Agarwal.

The 21-days nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is due to end on April 14. Most states are in the favour extending the lockdown and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister in a video conference by chief ministers on Saturday. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30 while others may soon follow suit.

Here are the daily updates on the COVID-19 situation in India:

Jammu & Kashmir: Streets in Srinagar continue to remain deserted, shops closed as nationwide #CoronavirusLockdown remains imposed.

Maharashtra: 15 new #Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai. A total of 43 cases and 4 deaths have been reported here so far.

51 new #Coronavirus cases have been reported in the state today - 15 in Banswara, 8 in Bikaner, 1 in Churu, 15 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Jodhpur, 1 in Sikar & 2 in Haunmangarh. Total positive cases in the state rise to 751: Rajasthan Health Department

A #COVID19 positive person died at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He was among the 8 people who were brought to isolation ward from the Hindpiri area. Total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is two now: Dr. Vijay Bihari, Civil Surgeon, Ranchi

Out of the 582 samples tested yesterday, 12 tested positive. 3 of them are admitted at District Hospital Agra and the other 9 at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra: In-charge of isolation ward, King George's Medical University (KGMU) Dr. Sudhir Singh

The number of #COVID19 cases climbs to 54 in Odisha including 12 cured & one death. 3862 samples have been tested so far: State Health Department

34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Mumbai: Low vehicular movement was seen at Bandra–Worli Sea Link as the nationwide #CoronavirusLockdown remains imposed.

Delhi: People make purchases at Azadpur Mandi. Dist Magistrate North yesterday directed DCP North West and Secretary APMC to take all necessary measures to ensure social distancing protocol is followed here and take strict action against those violating social distancing norms.

Mumbai: St Michael's Church in Mahim area remains closed on #Easter today, as mass gatherings have been suspended at the Church in view of #Coronavirus.

Delhi: A-30 Mansarovar Garden area of Rajouri wears a deserted look, Police barricading done after it was included in the list of 33 containment areas in the union territory. According to the decisions taken by the respective State Governments, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till 30th April; 4 states till now.

444 people (430 Australian citizens, permanent residents, and family; 14 New Zealand citizens) took off on a charter flight from Delhi for Melbourne. The flight was organised by a group of Australians led by Simon Quinn: Australian High Commission, India