COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra climb to 15,525; death toll 841

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday with "considerable relaxations"

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday with "considerable relaxations," as the pre-existing quarantine was further extended for the second time by the Ministry of Home Affairs for two weeks beyond May 3. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India had crossed the 46,000-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll topped the 1,500-mark as well. However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan maintains that the growth rate of COVID-19 cases in India has been steadying for a while and that the nation is on the path of winning the fight against SARS-CoV-2.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 14,000-mark with more than 580 deaths. Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

The Centre has eased restrictions in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones.

The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones.

While some states have decided to abide by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines to regulate different activities in the red, green, and orange hotspot zones based on risk profiling, some of the other states have decided to modify the pre-existing regulations to allow considerable relaxation. Many states have announced the opening of shops selling non-essential items like clothes, shoes, stationery, paan, cigarettes, and liquor.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Tuesday, 5 May 2020:

842 new cases in Maharashtra, total reaches 15,525

Death toll: 841, 34 deaths reported on Tuesday

Mumbai update:

9,945 cases, 387 deaths

Total cases in Delhi reach 5104 after 206 new cases on Tuesday

Jharkhand update: With 3 new cases, tally reaches 122

Tamil Nadu Update:

TN surpasses 4000 cases

508 new cases

2537 active cases

Total 4058 +ve

2 deaths today; 33 total

1.74 lakh samples tested

Chennai Update:

279 +ve in Chennai today

1668 active cases in Chennai and Total 2008 cases

Gujarat Update:

Total cases - 6245 (Last 24hrs - 441, 349 new cases in Ahmedabad)

Active cases - 4496

Deaths - 368 (Last 24hrs - 49)

Recovered - 1381 (Last 24hrs-186)

Ahmedabad - 4425 cases, 273 deaths

Vadodara - 405 cases, 30 deaths

Surat - 723 cases, 33 deaths

219 new cases of COVID19 have been reported in Punjab today, taking total number of cases to 1451 out of which 1293 cases are active. 25 patients have lost their lives due to the infection. Two patients are on ventilator support: Punjab Health Department

A total of 98 personnel of the three services including serving, retired and dependent family members are admitted in hospitals after being tested positive. 42 defence personnel and their dependents have already been discharged after treatment: Col Aman Anand, Army Spokesperson

Till now, 67 Shramik Special Train have been run by various Zonal Railways. Till 4 May, we had run 55 trains. Today, trains have been operated from Bengaluru, Surat, Sabarmati, Jalandhar, Kota, Ernakulam etc. 21 more such trains may leave today: Ministry of Railway.

COVID-19 cases in India rise to 46,711; death toll climbs to 1583​

Active Cases - 31967

Cured/Discharged/Migrated - 13161

Death Toll - 1583

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 529 130 4 6 Chandigarh 102 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 8 Delhi 4898 1431 64 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 5804 1195 319 11 Haryana 517 254 6 12 Himachal Pradesh 41 38 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 726 303 8 14 Jharkhand 115 27 3 15 Karnataka 659 324 28 16 Kerala 500 462 4 17 Ladakh 41 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 3049 1000 176 19 Maharashtra 14541 2465 583 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 10 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 170 60 1 24 Puducherry 9 6 0 25 Punjab 1233 128 23 26 Rajasthan 3061 1394 77 27 Tamil Nadu 3550 1409 31 28 Telangana 1085 585 29 29 Tripura 29 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 31 Uttar Pradesh 2859 944 53 32 West Bengal 1259 218 133 Total number of confirmed cases in India 46711* 13161 1583

Bihar Update:

New cases in 24 hours - 4

Cured patients in 24 hours - 13

Total cured patients - 142

Total positive cases - 529

West Bengal Update:

New cases: 85

Total cases:1344

Discharges today: 46

Deaths in the last 24 hours: 7

Total deaths: 68

Total active cases today: 940

64 flights will be operated in the 1st week of operation to bring stranded Indians from different countries from May 7 to May 13: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The 64 flights include-UAE- 10 flights, Qatar- 2, Saudi Arabia- 5, UK- 7, Singapore- 5, United States-7, Philippines- 5, Bangladesh- 7, Bahrain - 2, Malaysia-7, Kuwait-5, and Oman-2: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

15:36 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

3 new deaths including an 11-year-old child have been reported in Pune district today. Total active cases of #COVID19 stands at 2,132 with rise in death toll to 118: Health Official, Pune

14:56 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

5 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for #Coronavirus so far- 43 of those deployed for Internal Security duties in Delhi and 2 of those deployed for Law and Order duty with Delhi Police: ITBP

14:55 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

One more person has tested positive for #COVID19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of cases to 61 including 39 cured/discharged: State Health Department

14:54 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

#UPDATE 24 patients, including serving & retired military personnel & dependents, admitted in Army Hospital (Research and Referral) all from Oncology Department have tested positive for the virus and shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt: Colonel Aman Anand, Army Spokesperson

14:48 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for #Coronavirus so far- 43 of those deployed for IS duties in Delhi and 2 of those deployed for Law and Order duty with Delhi Police: ITBP

14:43 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

24 people have tested positive for #COVID19 in the Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. Results of more patients in the hospital are awaited: Army sources

14:29 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

66 new positive cases of #COVID19 and 5 deaths reported today in the state. The total number of cases rise to 3,127 with 82 deaths. Actives cases in the state are 1,581: Rajasthan Health Department

14:21 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to hold a meeting via video conference with Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states tomorrow, over situation due to #Coronavirus.

14:06 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

District-wise screening counters for #COVID19 opened for returnees arriving at Dankuni Railway Station today. The State Govt has arranged a large fleet of WBTDC (West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation) buses to take them home: Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal

13:52 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Delhi: Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions today held a meeting with COVID-19 Grievance Nodal Officers of different states, through video conferencing.

13:43 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

8 more #COVID19 cases reported in Pimpri Chinchwad today, including 2 infants: Pimpri Chinchwad Health Department #Maharashtra

13:39 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Rajasthan government has not charged any migrant worker train fare. After announcement by Sonia Gandhi ji, we will send them back to their home states free of cost: Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

13:20 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Chennai: Koyambedu wholesale market has been temporarily shut after it emerged as the latest hotspot for COVID19. The wholesale market will now be shifted to Thirumazhisai.

#TamilNadu

12:56 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Today 1,188 persons reached Dankuni railway station from Rajasthan. They are being sent to their respective homes after a health check-up. 64 buses and 42 small vehicles have been placed for this purpose: West Bengal Police

12:42 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel voluntarily donated their one day’s salary to PM Cares Fund. Rajesh Ranjan, Director General, CISF handed over a cheque of Rs.16,23,82,357 to Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. #COVID19

12:24 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

#WATCH Comparison between hydroxychloroquine & remdesivir is not right because we do not know the efficacy of both of them till now. Which one is better can only be ascertained after trials: Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) #COVID19

12:24 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

A senior official of Department of Legal Affairs in Ministry of Law & Justice tested positive for #COVID19 on May 1. He had last visited his office on 23rd April. As precautionary measure, Shastri Bhawan office of Department of Legal Affairs has been sealed: Law Ministry

12:08 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

8 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka between yesterday 5 pm and 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 659, including 324 discharged & 28 deaths: State Health Department

11:18 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

67 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1717, death toll 34: Andhra Pradesh Health Department

10:51 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Delhi: Large crowd of people seen at a government liquor shop in Jhandewala area; social distancing norms being flouted. Delhi Government has imposed a "Special Corona Fee" of 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor.

10:26 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Delhi: Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on #COVID19, underway at the Health Ministry. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also present.

10:02 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

18-year-old man who returned from Surat tests positive for COVID19 in Ganjam. He is under quarantine at a government facility, contact tracing.

Total positive cases in the state is now 170: Information & Public Relations Dept. Govt. of Odisha.

09:12 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

3900 #COVID19 cases & 195 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the largest spike till now in both: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:09 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

8 more #COVID19 cases & 5 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 3099, including 1577 active cases & 82 deaths: State Health Department

38 more #COVID19 cases & 5 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 3099, including 1577 active cases & 82 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/al1FSZHfzt — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

08:59 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 46433 including 32134 active cases, 12727 cured/discharged/migrated and 1568 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:34 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Three Navy warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The warships include INS Jallashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul: Indian Navy officials

07:53 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

7 more #COVID19 cases reported in Nepal, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 82: Nepal Health Ministry

07:30 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Mumbai till 17th May 2020. Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm & 7 am: Mumbai Police

07:18 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

One more #COVID19 positive case reported in Odisha. The total number of positive cases in the state is now at 170, including 109 active cases, 60 recovered cases & 1 death: State Health Department

07:09 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

The total number of cases rises to 35,80,247 and the total number of deaths at 251,365 as per Johns Hopkins University data at 7 am IST.

06:41 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Special train for migrant labourers: 905 migrant labourers of Jharkhand reached Barkakana railway station of Ramgarh district, from Rajasthan's Nagaur, on Monday.

06:39 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Delhi: The total number of containment zones in the national capital stands at 90.

Three more zones in Delhi were de-contained y'day, total number of containment zones in the national capital now stand at 90. In & around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar, A 36/4, East Patel Nagar and G-174 and Capital Greens, DLF, Moti Nagar were removed from the list y'day. pic.twitter.com/QiMTDQcIcm — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

06:33 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Telangana: State govt proposes 40 special trains a day for one week from Tuesday to send back home stranded migrant workers. (PTI input)

06:32 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Maharashtra: Death toll in Pune rises to 115 with 4 more fatalities; total cases in the district up by 71 to 2,122.

06:30 IST Monday, 5 May 2020

Madhya Pradesh: The death toll due to coronavirus in the state rises to 165 with 9 more fatalities, including 5 in Ujjain; total cases 2,942 after 106 people, including 43 in Indore & 31 in Bhopal, test positive. (PTI report)