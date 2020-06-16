Trending#

Sushant Singh Rajput

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

Modi

  1. Home
  2. India


Coronavirus in India LIVE: Over 10,000 people cured of COVID-19 in last 24 hours; recovery rate 52.47%

The virus has spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks.


File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Joydeep Bose

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 16, 2020, 03:43 PM IST

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has crossed the three lakh-mark as the country, for the first time ever, has become one of the four nations in the world with the highest COVID-19 caseload. Not just this, India is also the biggest epicenter of the pandemic outbreak in Asia.

The COVID-19 death toll in India is also nearing the 10,000-mark. The virus has spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks. However, it is to be noted that the central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with more than 1.10 lakh positive cases of infection and over 4,100 deaths. As many as 2,786 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.8 million, with over 431,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday. The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 132,581 over the past day to 7,823,289, according to the WHO. Over the past 24 hours, 3,911 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 431,541. The Americas, with over 3.7 million confirmed cases, remains the epicenter of the epidemic.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 16, 2020 (Tuesday):

15:28 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

67 more #COVID19 cases & 5 patients discharged/cured reported in Uttarakhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1912, including 1194 recovered, 680 active cases & 25 deaths: State Health Department

15:16 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

During the last 24 hours, 10,215 #COVID19 patients were cured. A total of 1,80,012 patients, so far, have been cured of COVID19. The recovery rate rises to 52.47%, which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease: MoH&FW

14:45 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Delhi Government directs Taj Man Singh hotel to isolate all their rooms & place them at disposal of Sir Gangaram Hospital with immediate effect for accomodating #COVID19 patients.

14:40 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

During the last 24 hrs, 10215 #COVID19 patients were cured. Total of 180012 patients, so far, have been cured. The recovery rate rises to 52.47%, which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease: Ministry of Health&Family Welfare

14:38 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

193 more #COVID19 cases, 2 deaths & 81 discharged in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state is now at 5280, including 2341 active cases,  2851 discharged & 88 deaths: State's COVID19 Nodal Officer

14:34 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Assam reports 10 new #COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 4319 including 2205 recoveries & 8 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 2103: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

13:15 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

No new positive cases reported in Himachal Pradesh today. The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state is 556 including 194 active and 343 recovered: State Health Department

13:10 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for #COVID19. His condition is stable though he still has fever. 

He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing. 

12:33 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held on June 23 to discuss the current situation in the country, in the wake of #COVID19: Sources

12:20 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

There is no confirmation yet, the test result is awaited: Delhi CM on being asked about health minister Satyendra Jain.  

Jain is admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

10:48 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

108 new COVID19 cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the state is now  4163: Odisha Health Department

10:37 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

115 #COVID19 positive cases and 1 death reported in Rajasthan today, 9 recovered and 5 discharged. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 13,096, including 302 deaths, 9794 recovered and 9567 discharged: State Health Department

10:35 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

2 deaths and 11 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra Police; the total number of positive cases rise to 3,626 including 42 deaths and 2,187 recoveries: Maharashtra Police

10:16 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Delhi: Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony to be attached to Holy Family Hospital in the area, for treating #COVID19 cases. 

Delhi HC had yesterday directed hotels Surya & Crowne Plaza to convert their premises into COVID care centres, based on the report of a two-member panel.

09:31 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

10,667 new #COVID19 cases and 380 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 343091 including 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,900 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:25 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Out of the 2301 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 35 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

09:05 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

2 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported out of 316 samples tested. All cases are from Kohima QC. The total number of positive cases in the state is 179 including 87 active cases and 92 recovered: Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom

08:41 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories today and tomorrow.

07:06 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

4 new #COVID19 cases confirmed last night, taking the tally to 121 in Mizoram. 3 are returnees from Delhi while 1 returned from Maharashtra. All are from Aizawl District, asymptomatic, between ages 24-30, under quarantine: Dept of Information & Public Relations, Govt of Mizoram

06:40 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Tamil Nadu: A Coimbatore based company has developed an antiviral fabric that it claims has 10 wash cycles and is affordable.

06:34 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Maharashtra: 178 COVID-19 deaths and 2,786 new cases, taking the tally to 1,10,744 and fatalities to 4,128. (PTI input)

06:32 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Uttrakhand: COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 1,845 with 26 more people testing positive for the virus. (PTI report)