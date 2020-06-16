Coronavirus in India LIVE: Over 10,000 people cured of COVID-19 in last 24 hours; recovery rate 52.47%

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has crossed the three lakh-mark as the country, for the first time ever, has become one of the four nations in the world with the highest COVID-19 caseload. Not just this, India is also the biggest epicenter of the pandemic outbreak in Asia.

The COVID-19 death toll in India is also nearing the 10,000-mark. The virus has spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks. However, it is to be noted that the central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with more than 1.10 lakh positive cases of infection and over 4,100 deaths. As many as 2,786 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.8 million, with over 431,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday. The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 132,581 over the past day to 7,823,289, according to the WHO. Over the past 24 hours, 3,911 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 431,541. The Americas, with over 3.7 million confirmed cases, remains the epicenter of the epidemic.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 16, 2020 (Tuesday):