COVID-19 cases in Mumbai reach 11,967, Maharashtra tally touches 19,000

India, one of the four worst-affected countries in Asia, is worried about the exponential rise of cases in urban areas and a high fatality rate in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, in what is being termed as one of India's largest repatriation exercise to date, Indians stranded in different parts of the world due to the existing bans on air travel are being brought back to the country with Air India and the Union Ministry of External Affairs' joint initiative. The Indian Army is operating quarantine facilities for the citizens who are returning from different countries, as part of the initiative.

On the other hand, according to reports, an official of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has warned that coronavirus cases in India may peak in the months of June-July.

The fact that it is spreading quickly among frontline workers including cops has also become a matter of concern. Fearing further spike in cases, state authorities are swiftly taking precautionary measures ahead of the arrival of migrants and non-residents next week.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Friday, 8 May 2020:

Mumbai update:

Total number of cases - 11,967 (748 new COVID19 cases reported today)

Death toll - 462 (25 deaths reported today)

Maharashtra update:

1089 new coronavirus patients, total 19063 cases

Death toll reaches 731, 37 deaths reported today

Gujarat update:

Total cases - 7,403 (390 in last 24 hours)

Death toll - 449 (24 in last 24 hours)

Discharged - 1,872

Active cases - 5,082

People tested so far - 1,05,387

Ahmedabad update:

Total cases - 5,260 (269 cases in last 24 hours)

Death toll - 343 (22 in last 24 hours)

Ghaziabad corona update:

13 new positive cases in last 24 hours

Total - 133

Active - 74

Gautam Budhha Nagar corona update

12 new patient found and 1 death recorded in last 24 hours

Total 214 case

Active 95

West Bengal Covid-19 update:

New cases reported in the last 24 hours: 130

Total active cases: 1195

Total cases: 1678

Total discharged: 323

Deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hrs: 9

Total deaths due to Covid-19: 88

600 new COVID19 positive cases including 399 in Chennai reported in the state today: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar

Cases in TN breach 6,000 mark

600 new cases today

6009 total cases in TN

13.9K samples tested today

2.16 lakh samples tested in all

391 new cases in Chennai

3035 total in Chennai

0.68 mortality rate in TN

40 deaths so far

Railways has converted 5231 coaches as COVID care centres. They will be placed on 250 identified stations and will be used for treatment of mild and very mild cases while ensuring that different coaches are designated for suspected and confirmed cases: Lav Agrawal, Jt Secy, Health Ministry

In the last 24 hours, there were 3390 new COVID19 positive cases and 1273 recoveries. The recovery percentage is now 29.36%. Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision: Lav Agrawal, Jt Secy, Health Ministry

In 216 districts in the country, no positive cases of COVID19 have been detected. In 42 districts no new cases have been detected in the last 28 days: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry

Railways has run 222 Shramik Special Trains for movement of stranded persons, more than 2.5 lakh people have made use of this facility so far: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA

35 personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been tested positive for COVID19 so far. Eleven of them were deployed in Mumbai airport, 11 were performing duty with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, 3 were deployed at Delhi airport & 2 were at Mumbai port: CISF

15:52 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

We have got consent from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal&Jharkhand so far.We have written to 11 states. Our limitation is that only 5 trains can run per day. Trains will depart every day: Manjunath Prasad, Nodal Officer for migrant workers, Karnataka

15:42 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

30 new cases of #COVID19 among BSF personnel (06 from Delhi & 24 from Tripura) have been reported from different establishments. All of them are under the best available medical care at AIIMS, Jhajjar & at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala: Border Security Force

15:40 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amends it's April 30 order to reduce employees' strength to 75% to maintain social distancing in its offices.

15:23 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Bihar update: 7 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total to 563. Six of them have come from outside the state and are in quarantine from arrival.

14:44 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

No new positive case has been reported in Uttarakhand today till 2 pm, for the 4th consecutive day. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 stands at 61 with only 1 death. Active cases remain 15 in the state: State Health Department

14:41 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

All university students in Maharashtra, except those in the final year, will be promoted to the next class without examination due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The final year examinations will be held in July: State Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant

14:31 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Our government welcomes all sorts of suggestions from the opposition but it should be constructive&substantial. Rahul Gandhi might not have known facts which is his usual tendency, without knowing&understanding facts he comes in front of media: BJP leader Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi #COVID19

13:41 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Goa: The first Shramik Express train carrying 1200 migrant workers leaves for Gwalior (MP) today from the Thivim Railway Station. #CoronaLockdown

12:53 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

We have received information from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences​ that a #COVID19 positive patient has died due to comorbidity. He used to travel to Delhi from here for work. We are tracing his contact history: Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Ly

12:51 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Karnataka Update: To date, 750 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 30 deaths and 371 patients who have been cured or discharged. 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from 5 PM on May 7 to

12 noon on May 8.

12:34 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

54 new positive cases and 3 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1887. Total discharged are 842 to date. Death toll rise to 41: State #COVID19 Nodal Officer

12:24 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Air India’s first flight that took off from Singapore has landed in Delhi, under #VandeBharatMission.

12:09 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Indian Museum, Kolkata who died yesterday confirmed that he was #COVID19 positive: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

12:06 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

11:29 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

The central thing that Government needs to do now is, give a little bit of transparency on its actions. We need to understand when they open the #Coronaviruslockdown what will be the criteria for its opening: Rahul Gandhi

11:17 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Rs 5 lakhs each has been announced as ex gratia to families of the deceased in Karmad (Aurangabad) train accident: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office

10:52 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Bihar 6 more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total to 556. all had come from outside the state and are in quarantine from arrival.

09:25 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

26 new positive cases have been reported today; taking the total number of positive cases to 3453. One death has been reported today; death toll rises to 100: Health Department, Rajasthan

09:23 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

3,390 new #COVID19 positive cases and 103 deaths reported in last 24 hours in India.

09:19 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 56342 including 37916 active cases, 16539 cured/discharged, 1886 deaths and 1 migrated: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:41 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

First visuals of Indian nationals arriving at the Ferry Terminal in Malé to go through necessary checks and procedures as they prepare for evacuation by INS Jalashwa later today under Operation #SamudraSetu: High Commission of India in the Maldives.

08:10 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

The first flight from Dhaka (Bangladesh) to Srinagar with 167 passengers will leave at 11 am with all medical students from Jammu and Kashmir.

07:11 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Vande Bharat Mission: Second flight carrying 182 stranded Indians landed in Kozhikode on Thursday

06:34 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Jammu-Kashmir to bear train cost of its people stuck in other states amid lockdown: The train cost of people of Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in other states due to lockdown will be taken care of, said Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir."Train services are being arranged for stranded persons of J&K, particularly from far off places. The government has decided to bear the cost of tickets, the returnees will not need to make any payments for their return journey by train," read an official statement. (ANI report)

06:31 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Special train for migrants: A Shramik Special Train, carrying 921 migrant workers from Telangana's Hyderabad, reached Jodhpur on Thursday.

Rajasthan: A Shramik Special Train, carrying 921 migrant workers from Telangana's Hyderabad, reached Jodhpur yesterday amid #CoronaLockdown. pic.twitter.com/SHbTMK2Cqg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

06:30 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Gujarat: 275 new COVID19 cases reported from Ahmedabad, taking the tally to 4,991; death toll climbs to 321 with 23 more fatalities. (PTI info)

06:29 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Delhi: Highest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases in the national capital takes tally to 5,980; death toll rises to 66. (PTI info)