Coronavirus in India LIVE: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh mounts to 2,018 cases

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 67,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 2,200-mark as well. However, the recovery rate this morning stands at 31.14%, which is a significant development over last Sunday's 26.59%, the Health Ministry informed.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 22,000 positive cases of infection and more than 830 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 13,700-mark and the death toll is over 500. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct a meeting today via video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown. He is also expected to take feedback from the states on further easing of restrictions on activities while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner.

The Indian Railways is also planning to gradually resume passenger train services from May 12, an official statement from the Ministry of Railways said. However, the ministry has made it clear that ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets including platform tickets shall be issued.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Monday, 11 May 2020:

13:49 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs issues Standard Operating Procedures for movement of persons by train, states, "Only those with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues Standard Operating Procedures for movement of persons by train, states, "Only those with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station.

13:30 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Bihar: Seven more positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Bihar. State tally mounts to 714

13:24 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

#VandeBharatMission: Details of the inbound and outbound passengers who have been carried onboard repatriation flights.

#VandeBharatMission: Details of the inbound and outbound passengers who have been carried onboard repatriation flights.

12:34 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Safe passage ensured for over 900 trucks carrying essential supplies, from Zoji La to Kargil in the past 21 days: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Safe passage ensured for over 900 trucks carrying essential supplies, from Zoji La to Kargil in the past 21 days: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). #CoronavirusLockdown

12:25 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

In a video tweeted by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, body bags seen lying next to patients in a ward in Mumbai’s KEM hospital. No comment yet from KEM hospital on the body bags or unsanitary conditions of the ward.

12:11 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

38 new #COVID19 cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Out of the 38 cases, 26 have returned from Gujarat, 1 from Karnataka and 8 people from Chittoor Dist. had visited Chennai's Koyambedu market. Total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,018: Andhra Pradesh Govt

12:03 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

10 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of positive cases to 858 including 31 deaths & 422 discharges: Karnataka Health Department

10 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of positive cases to 858 including 31 deaths & 422 discharges: Karnataka Health Department

11:42 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Ministry of Railways modifies guidelines on the movement of stranded persons by Shramik Special Trains- trains to now have up to 3 stoppages in the destination state, train capacity should be equal to no. of sleeper berths on the train

10:57 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

#VandeBharatMission: Special evacuation flight Air India AI 1617 carrying 118 Indian citizens from US (San Francisco) landed at Hyderabad Airport today.

#VandeBharatMission: Special evacuation flight Air India AI 1617 carrying 118 Indian citizens from US (San Francisco) landed at Hyderabad Airport today.

10:46 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Total 160 positive #COVID19 cases have been reported in the state till date, of which 79 are active cases and 78 are recovered/discharged cases: Jharkhand Health Department

Total 160 positive #COVID19 cases have been reported in the state till date, of which 79 are active cases and 78 are recovered/discharged cases: Jharkhand Health Department

10:43 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

310 new COVID19 cases reported in Delhi till midnight of 10th May. The total number of positive cases is now 7,233. We have ordered all hospitals to submit death report with death summary each day: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

10:36 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

To ensure that social distancing and other norms are strictly followed, all seats will not be available for booking in the passenger trains: Union Min of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Indian Railways' decision to restart passenger trains from 12 May

10:33 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Madhya Pradesh: 1383 migrant labourers reach Bhopal by a 'Shramik Special' train from Morbi in Gujarat. "They will be sent to their home districts by buses," says Bhopal Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Gupta.

10:24 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Delhi: Shram Shakti Bhawan has been sealed as per protocol, after an employee in the Ministry of Power, whose office is the building tested positive for #COVID19. All employees have been advised to work from home until further notice.

10:21 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

11 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 707: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health), Bihar

11 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 707: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health), Bihar

10:11 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

A total of 37 stranded persons including 11 students (4 female students and 7 male students) left from Agra for J&K earlier today: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir

09:47 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

84 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases & deaths to 3898 & 108, respectively. Number of active cases stands at 1537: Rajasthan Health Department

84 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases & deaths to 3898 & 108, respectively. Number of active cases stands at 1537: Rajasthan Health Department

09:19 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

As per guidelines issued by J&K Govt, some relaxations have been given for the opening of standalone shops in orange zones. Shops will be allowed to open from 8 am to 1 pm, but on particular days as mentioned in the roster: Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

09:14 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

14 new #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 391 including 306 active cases, 68 cured/discharged cases and 3 deaths: Odisha Health Department

09:13 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Out of the 755 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 16 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

09:12 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

#VandeBharatMission: Total 7 special evacuation flights will be operated today on the 5th day of the mission; London to Delhi to Bengaluru, San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad, Dhaka to Mumbai, Dubai to Kochi, Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, Kaula Lampur to Chennai&Bahrain to Kozhikode.

09:10 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Karnataka: More than 300 Indians returned to Bengaluru from London, UK, on an Air India special flight early morning today.

Karnataka: More than 300 Indians returned to Bengaluru from London, UK, on an Air India special flight early morning today. #VandeBharatMission

09:08 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Spike of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

08:58 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Total cases in the country now at 67152, including 44029 active cases, 20917 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2206 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

08:53 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases

08:46 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar thanks Air India, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Maharashtra Government, and others for continuous support and coordination during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

08:15 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of #COVID19: Amit Mohan Prasad, State Chief Secretary

Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of #COVID19: Amit Mohan Prasad, State Chief Secretary

07:45 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Bihar records the largest single-day spike with 85 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, takes tally to 696.

06:44 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

NSG records the first coronavirus case as medical staff tests COVID-19 positive at Manesar.

06:40 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

First Air India special flight from the US brings in 225 Indians from San Francisco to Mumbai: Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

06:35 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

A special train carrying 1200 passengers departed from Surat (Gujarat) for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 AM: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office

A special train carrying 1200 passengers departed from Surat (Gujarat) for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 AM: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office

06:33 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

In a letter to Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has urged for cooperation to protect the livelihoods of people in the textile industry.

06:30 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Air India flight 1387 carrying Indians from Manila, Philippines has arrived in Mumbai: Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

06:26 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

UGC urges universities to set up grievances cell for students amid the COVID-19 crisis.

06:23 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Chief Ministers of all states today at 3 PM via video conference. The ministers are expected to review the COVID-19 situation across the country.

06:12 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Three more from Giridih tested #COVID19 positive late night. All had returned from Surat recently. Total positive cases rise to 160: Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary