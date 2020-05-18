Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 35,000; death toll reaches 1,249

Fresh guidelines have been issued across the country by the MHA under Lockdown 4.0.

As India enters its fourth phase of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown starting today till May 31, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 have been enforced. States/UTs and district authorities are taking the call on classifying and mapping red, orange, green, containment, and buffer zones.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 96,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 3,000-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 33,000 positive cases of infection and nearly 1,200 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has topped the 20,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 730-mark as well. The city reported as many as 1,571 on Sunday alone.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have permitted the movement of public transport both within the state and between other states with mutual consent, more than 50 days since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb COVID-19 spread.

According to the central government's recent order, all activities will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, except the ones "specifically prohibited". The entire range of products on online shopping sites are now open for all citizens, irrespective of them residing in red, orange, green, or buffer zones, with the sole exception of containment zones, where e-commerce activity has still not been permitted.

MHA has also ordered the opening of salons and barbershops in all zones except containment zones. Earlier, salons were only allowed in green and orange zones. However, salons in shopping malls are still prohibited from operating.

However, activities in containment zones continue to be restricted and monitored. No movement of people is also allowed here.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Monday, 18th May 2020:

Gujarat COVID-19 update:

Positive cases - 11,746 (new cases 366)

Deaths - 694

Discharged cases - 4,804

Active cases - 6,248

35 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state. The total number of cases in the state is now 41: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

305 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 9 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 5507, including 2151 active cases and 138 deaths

2033 more COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 35,058, including 25,392 active cases and 1249 deaths: State Health Department

1185 more COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 21152, including 757 deaths: BMC

99 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1246, including 678 active cases & 38 deaths (including 1 due to 'non-covid cause': State Health Department

The total number of COVID19 positive cases in the state is now 876 including 48 new positive cases reported today: Odisha

The state cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till 31st May. All zones to be 'green zones', except containment zones: Telangana CM KC Rao

2 more COVID 19 cases reported in Jharkhand, taking the total number of positive cases 228: Jharkhand

85 more COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the area is now at 1327, including 56 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Barbershops, salons & beauty parlours permitted to open in Rajasthan, except in containment zones. Taxis & cabs along with 2 passengers allowed to ply in orange & green zones of the state: Rajasthan

17:47 IST

99 new positive cases of COVID19 reported in the state from 5 pm yesterday till 5 pm today, taking the total number of active cases to 678. Total cases 1246, death toll stands at 37: Karnataka Health Department

15:17 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

As per the guidelines issued by Central Govt, Puducherry Govt has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19: Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy

14:43 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

33 new positive cases of #COVID19 and 2 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 2 pm. Total number of positive cases rise to 5375 and death toll rise to 133. 2170 active cases remain in state: State Health Department

14:29 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 93 in Uttarakhand out of which 40 cases are active: Uttarakhand Health Department

14:23 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

37 fresh positive cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Bihar today. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 1363: State Health Department

14:22 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Another 57 #COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district now have no active cases of Covid-19. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 277: Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha

13:10 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

84 new cases reported in the state from 5 pm yesterday till 12 noon today, taking the total number of active cases to 672. Death toll stands at 37: Karnataka Health Department

84 new cases reported in the state from 5 pm yesterday till 12 noon today, taking the total number of active cases to 672. Death toll stands at 37: Karnataka Health Department pic.twitter.com/rPa2aRLnCV — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

12:44 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Number of #COVID19 cases in Assam rises to 102, including 41 recoveries and 3 deaths: Assam Health Department

12:13 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

1273 personnel of Maharashtra Police including 131 officers have contracted #COVID19 so far. Out of the total cases, 291 police personnel have recovered while 11 others succumbed to the infection: Maharashtra Police

11:29 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC, which was imposed in all districts of Chhattisgarh to contain the spread of #COVID19, have been extended to the next 3 months: Government of Chhattisgarh

11:27 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds a meeting with state ministers & senior govt officers to discuss the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the fourth phase of #lockdown, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds a meeting with state ministers & senior govt officers to discuss about the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding fourth phase of #lockdown, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/hvyaLgBR91 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

11:21 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

52 fresh cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2282, including 705 active cases. 50 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state so far: Andhra Pradesh Health Department

52 fresh cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2282, including 705 active cases. 50 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state so far: Andhra Pradesh Health Department pic.twitter.com/MHdIHKIa8K — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

11:12 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

The Total number of #COVID19 positive cases till 9 am in the state is 876 after 48 new cases were reported in the state today: Government of Odisha.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases till 9 am in the state is 876 after 48 new cases were reported in the state today: Government of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/zDkcBqJMtG — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

11:06 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

299 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hrs, 283 recovered/discharged/migrated in last 24 hrs, no deaths reported in this duration. Total number of positive cases in national stands at 10,054 -including 4485 recovered/discharged and 160 deaths: Govt of Delhi

11:02 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Maharashtra Govt has approved the formation of a task force which will give recommendations to the Govt to incorporate AYUSH treatment modalities specifically for increasing immunity against #COVID19: State Medical Education & Drug Department

10:24 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

6 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1326.

09:59 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

140 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today; 2 deaths reported. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 5342, including 133 deaths and 2666 discharged: Rajasthan Health Department

09:22 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Highest ever spike of 5242 #COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs, 157 death reported in last 24 hrs. Total number of positive cases in India is now at 96169, including 56316 active cases, 36824 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll 3029 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:10 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requesting her to inform Ministry of Railways about the requirement of a Shramik special Indore-Kolkata train for the migrant workers living in Indore, who want to return to their native place in West Bengal.

08:04 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Gujarat to make fresh guidelines according to containment zone and non-containment zones after District Collectors and Municipal commissioners make a list of these zones today.

07:49 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Delhi: Heavy vehicular movement at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border amid #CoronaLockdown. Passes and IDs of people are being checked by the Police. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31st.

07:41 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

India among 62-nation seeking probe into WHO's COVID-19 response: A total of 62 countries, including India has backed a joint effort by Australia and European Union, calling for an independent inquiry into the WHO`s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft resolution proposed for 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting beginning today. (ANI report)

07:36 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Shramik Trains: A Shramik Express train with 1290 passengers on-board departed for Uttarakhand`s Haridwar from Karmali on Sunday.

06:43 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Special train: A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) arrives at New Delhi Railway Station on Monday.

Delhi: A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) arrives at New Delhi Railway Station. One of the passengers, Hina Jain says, "The journey was comfortable, there was no problem. All arrangements were good". #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/OMlFTTssUl — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

06:38 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Uttar Pradesh: 8 more deaths due to COVID19 in the state, toll rises to 112; tally 4,464 with 206 new cases; active cases 1,716. (PTI report)

06:36 IST Monday, 18 May 2020

Bihar: COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 8; tally 1,251 with 73 new cases, including 57 in Patna; active cases 768. (PTI report)