Coronavirus in India LIVE: 67,152 COVID-19 cases in India; 2,206 deaths

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 67,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 2,200-mark as well.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 22,000 positive cases of infection and more than 830 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 13,700-mark and the death toll is over 500. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct a meeting today via video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown. He is also expected to take feedback from the states on further easing of restrictions on activities while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner.

The Indian Railways is also planning to gradually resume passenger train services from May 12, an official statement from the Ministry of Railways said. However, the ministry has made it clear that ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets including platform tickets shall be issued.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Monday, 11 May 2020:

09:08 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Spike of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

08:58 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Total cases in the country now at 67152, including 44029 active cases, 20917 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2206 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

08:53 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases

08:46 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar thanks Air India, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Maharashtra Government, and others for continuous support and coordination during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

08:15 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of #COVID19: Amit Mohan Prasad, State Chief Secretary

Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of #COVID19: Amit Mohan Prasad, State Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/AOyQm3U6Zk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2020

07:45 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Bihar records the largest single-day spike with 85 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, takes tally to 696.

06:44 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

NSG records the first coronavirus case as medical staff tests COVID-19 positive at Manesar.

06:40 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

First Air India special flight from the US brings in 225 Indians from San Francisco to Mumbai: Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

06:35 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

A special train carrying 1200 passengers departed from Surat (Gujarat) for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 AM: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office

A special train carrying 1200 passengers departed from Surat (Gujarat) for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/QaGYva7KUD — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

06:33 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

In a letter to Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has urged for cooperation to protect the livelihoods of people in the textile industry.

06:30 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Air India flight 1387 carrying Indians from Manila, Philippines has arrived in Mumbai: Dr. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

06:26 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

UGC urges universities to set up grievances cell for students amid the COVID-19 crisis.

06:23 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Chief Ministers of all states today at 3 PM via video conference. The ministers are expected to review the COVID-19 situation across the country.

06:12 IST Monday, 11 May 2020

Three more from Giridih tested #COVID19 positive late night. All had returned from Surat recently. Total positive cases rise to 160: Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary