Coronavirus in India LIVE: 5 pilots of Air India test COVID-19 positive

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India neared the 63,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll topped the 2,000-mark as well.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 20,000 positive cases of infection and more than 770 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 12,800-mark and the death toll is over 480. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

However, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that India's recovery rate from the COVID-19 disease is around 29.9%, insisting that "one out of every three hospitalised patients" have recovered from COVID-19 in the country till date.

Last month, Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan had informed us that a high-level task force has been formed to work on the frontiers of science related to drug testing and vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has partnered with biotech firm Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 using the virus strain isolated at ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to Bharat Biotech International Ltd. (BBIL).

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Sunday, 10 May 2020:

11:58 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

5 pilots of Air India found #COVID19 positive, during the pre-flight COVID test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for flight duties. All of them are asymptomatic and based in Mumbai. They had undertaken cargo flights to China: Air India Sources

11:49 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

Of the 49 persons who tested #COVID19 positive yesterday, 44 are migrants who have come from different parts of the country: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary-Health, Bihar

11:40 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

Karnataka: A 'Shramik Special Train' to Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir to depart from Chikbanavara railway station in Bengaluru today

11:16 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

381 new #COVID19 cases reported in Delhi between 12 am, 8th May and 12 am, 9th May. 5 deaths also reported today. Total number of cases in the national capitals is at 6923, including 4781 active cases, 2069 recovered & 73 deaths: Delhi Director General of Health Services

11:12 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

West Bengal government has formed 5 teams for support surveillance and monitoring of treatment protocol at five hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Kolkata.

11:10 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

20 coaches of the train carrying migrant workers from Surat to Prayagaraj got detached from the engine near Bhitauni station, about 30 km away from Jabalpur in Itarasi-Jabalpur section today. The coaches have been attached again and the train has resumed the journey: Indian Railways

11:08 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

50 new COVID19 cases ( including 26 returned from Gujarat & 1 returned from Karnataka) reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1980: Andhra Pradesh, Nodal Officer, COVID19

10:40 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

786 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 in the state, of which 703 are active cases, 76 recovered & 7 deaths. There have been 200 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period & 732 accused have been arrested for the same: Maharashtra Police

09:41 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

2 more COVID19 positive cases reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 54: Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary-Health, Himachal Pradesh

09:32 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

The second flight from Singapore, AI343 to Mumbai has taken off with 243 passengers: High Commission of India in Singapore#VandeBharatMission

09:26 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

33 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3741, death toll 107: Rajasthan Health Department

09:22 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

Spike of 3277 #COVID19 cases & 127 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the country now at 62939, including 41472 active cases, 19358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2109 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

09:16 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

18 more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Bihar taking the total number of positive cases to 629: Principal Secretary-Health, Bihar Government

08:40 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after lockdown. "While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety & protocols, & don't try to achieve high production targets", says MHA.

08:14 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

The first flight will take off from San Francisco in a little while & then we are going to have 7 flights from 4 different hubs. These are all Air India hubs,& these flights are going to different cities of India: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to the US

08:06 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

We regret to inform you about the unfortunate demise of ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station. ASI Kalgutkar had been battling #coronavirus: Mumbai Police

07:34 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

58 more COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha. The total number of cases in the state is now at 352, including 281 active cases, 68 cured/recovered & 3 deaths: State Health Department

07:28 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

Chandigarh: Second death due to COVID-19 reported, 23 fresh cases bring union territory's tally to 169.

07:26 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

West Bengal: Two Defence establishments in Kolkata comes under the containment zone.

07:21 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

Vande Bharat Mission: First evacuation flight from the UK with 326 Indians lands in Mumbai.

06:48 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

Construction of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra has begun amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Odisha: Construction of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra has begun. The 9-day festival is scheduled to begin on June 23. Ajay Jena,Administrator Development Officer,Jagannath Temple Admn says, "72 workers are at it. Centre has given approval for construction, with conditions."(09.05) pic.twitter.com/Fpdjr6ylNL — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

06:30 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine: A new study has revealed that anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has failed another test to prove its efficiency in treating the coronavirus COVID-19, with infected patients showing no change in their conditions after being administered HCQ.

06:25 IST Sunday, 10 May 2020

Madhya Pradesh: 116 fresh infections in the state taking the total COVID19 tally to 3,457, death toll reaches 211 with 11 more people succumbing to infection. (PTI report)