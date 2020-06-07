1,421 new COVID-19 cases take Mumbai's total to 48,549

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently.

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly as the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the last two weeks. With nearly 10,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Friday hit a new high, overtaking Italy to become the sixth worst-hit nation.

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, India's death toll has is nearing the 7,000-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 83,000 positive cases of infection and almost 3,000 deaths. As many as 2,739 COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

Earlier last week, the Centre had announced plans to unlock the country and issued guidelines for the opening of various businesses with social distancing norms. India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was to end on April 14, but was later extended till May 3 then further till May 17 and May 31.

The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', takes an economic focus. The government intends on being smart about implementing the lockdown in select places so that the economic activity of the country, as a whole, does not take any more hits. The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for malls, restaurants and hotels as they plan to open these establishments under relaxed guidelines from June 8.

The SOPs include measures like allowing only asymptomatic staff and guests inside the premises and proper crowd management.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 07, 2020 (Sunday):

22:10 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

1421 more COVID-19 cases & 61 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 48549, including 25717 active cases, 21196 recovered and 1636 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

20:00 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Around 3000 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 & around 30 others have died in Maharashtra. Now, we've decided to give normal duties to personnel with 50-55 age & paid leaves to personnel with over 55 years of age: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

16:45 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

West Bengal reports highest single-day spike for the third day in a row with 449 new COVID-19 cases; 13 fatalities take death toll to 324

16:45 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Sunday, taking the total number to 2,565, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

14:39 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Delhi government withdraws special corona fee on liquor from June 10.

13:40 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Uttarakhand: Preparations for reopening of Badrinath temple underway. However, temple authorities had written to CM&Chamoli DM urging them to keep yatra suspended till June 30.

13:28 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple to reopen from Tuesday (June 9). Executive Officer of the Temple says, “We are introducing a virtual queue system, only allowing 35 people at a time. Temple will be opening from 8:15 am to 11:15 am and from 4 pm to 5 pm daily.”

13:03 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Indians who returned from Male, Maldives on INS Jalashwa, disembark at Tuticorin harbour, Tamil Nadu. With this, INS Jalashwa alone has repatriated around 2700 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka.

12:53 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members & others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Try & remain in a single room of your house: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

12:48 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central Govt hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents: CM Arvind Kejriwal

12:08 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

We are opening Delhi borders from tomorrow, announces CM Kejriwal

11:58 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Assam reports 230 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours.

11:53 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

In the last 24 hours, one police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra. Total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police rises to 2,562, death toll at 33.

11:48 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

A senior officer of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has tested positive for COVID-19.

11:22 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Rajasthan reports 48 new COVID-19 positive cases and 3 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10385 and death toll to 234. Number of active cases stands at 2545: Rajasthan Health department

11:20 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11'.

11:16 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Jharkhand government initiates second and third airlift from Leh starting on Sunday. The flights will land at Ranchi Airport on June 8-9. 115 workers stranded in BRO (Border Roads Organisation) projects in far off places at Nubra Valley, Diskit&Chunthug valley are being flown back: Jharkhand CMO

09:37 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

India reports the highest single-day spike of 9971 new #COVID19 cases; 287 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 246628, including 120406 active cases, 119293 cured/discharged/migrated and 6929 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:42 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Delhi Medical Association strongly condemns the way Delhi CM is warning the doctors & threatening hospitals about #COVID19 patients' admissions&tests. FIR on Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is highly condemnable and demoralizing for the whole medical fraternity: Delhi Medical Association

06:43 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Assam: A total of 230 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 2,473.

06:40 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Kerala: As number of coronavirus cases increases in the state, Adlux Convention Centre at Angamaly in Kochi has been converted into a 200-bed COVID19 care centre.

Kerala: Adlux Convention Centre at Angamaly in Kochi has been converted into a 200-bed #COVID19 care centre, in the wake of increase in the number of cases in the state. The centre will start functioning from next week. State Minister vs Sunil Kumar inspected the facility yesterday.

06:28 IST Sunday, 07 June 2020

Tripura: COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 750 after 55 more people test positive. (PTI report)