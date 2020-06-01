With 2,361 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 70,000

Headlines

Opposition MPs move notices in Rajya Sabha on Manipur violence

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries to double Rs 75,000 crore investment in green energy

‘No shame in admitting…’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals talk with Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid

Netizens amused as woman recounts story of former Qualcomm engineer earning more through driving cab

Don 3 first look: Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in slick promo, fans say 'dil tod dia'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Don 3 first look: Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in slick promo, fans say 'dil tod dia'

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Viral video: Woman's close call with aggressive tiger sends shockwaves online, watch

Natural Antibiotics:  7 antibacterial superfoods

7 Indian superfoods for good gut health

Dog breeds that hate cuddles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

Don 3 first look: Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in slick promo, fans say 'dil tod dia'

Ishaan Khatter forgets to stop Insta live, gets brutally trolled for 'fake acting'

Rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion, sentenced to 10 years in jail

HomeIndia

India

With 2,361 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 70,000

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India has crossed the 1.90 lakh-mark

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2020, 10:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over the larger part of the last week.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India has crossed the 1.90 lakh-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 5,400-mark as well. It is to be noted that India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 tracker.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with well over 67,000 positive cases of infection and more than 2,200 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 39,000-mark while the death toll has topped the 1,200-mark as well.

The COVID-19-necessitated lockdown in the containment zones was extended for two more weeks till June 30 by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', will have an economic focus.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 01, 2020 (Monday):

22:52 IST Monday, 1 June 2020

Maharashtra update:

Total cases: 70,013 (2,361 new cases)

Recoveries: 30,108

Deaths: 2,362 (76 new deaths)

Active cases: 37,543 

People tested: 4,71,473

22:28 IST Monday, 1 June 2020

Gautam Buddh Nagar update: 

17 cases in last 24 hours

Total - 470 

Active -164

22:27 IST Monday, 1 June 2020

Gurugram update:

Over 600 cases have been reported in last 5 days

21:09 IST Monday, 1 June 2020

Tamil Nadu update: 

1162 cases today

Total cases: 23495

Active cases: 10,138

413 discharged today, 13,170 total

11 deaths today, 184 total

5.03 lakh samples, 4.80 lakh people tested

Chennai:

964 cases today, total 15770

Active: 7450

20:15 IST Monday, 1 June 2020

Delhi’s case count rises up to 20,834, 990 came in the last 24 hrs. 

268 recovered today, a total of 8746 recovered 

Total deaths: 523 

Currently active cases: 11,565

Total Containment Zones: 124

19:09 IST Monday, 1 June 2020

Karnataka update:

Total Positive Cases - 3408

New Cases Reported - 187

Today’s Covid Deaths - 01

Total Covid Deaths - 52

Today’s Discharges - 110

Total Discharges - 1328

Total Active Cases - 2026

15:36 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

In last 24 hours, 373 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. There are 3083 active cases in the state and 4891 people have been cured/discharged. Death toll stands at 217: State Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad

15:04 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

One more person has tested positive for #COVID19 in Chandigarh, taking the total number of cases to 294: Chandigarh Health Department

14:38 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Uttarakhand reports 23 new #COVID19 cases today, taking the state's total to 929.

13:00 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

23 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Assam; taking the total number of cases to 1384. Number of active cases stand at 1192: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

12:57 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Seven new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur; taking the total number of cases to 78 including 67 active cases: Manipur Govt

12:54 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Andhra Pradesh reports 76 new #COVID19 positive cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases stand at 3118 and the death toll is at 64: State COVID-19 Nodal Officer

 

11:16 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

22 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Assam; taking the total number of cases to 1361. Number of active cases stand at 1169: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

10:51 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Odisha reports 156 new #COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2104: State Health Department

10:36 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

State Govt has extended lockdown in containment zones till June 30. Restricted areas to be opened in phased manner in accordance with provisions of National Disaster Management Act & guidelines issued by District Magistrate&concerned department: Chief Minister's Office, Haryana

10:05 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)

09:43 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Chhattisgarh: Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 503 which includes 388 active cases, 114 discharged, and 1 death as per the State Health Department data.

09:24 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Spike of 8,392 new #COVID19 cases & 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535 including 93322 active cases, 91819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5394 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:45 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Varanasi: Ganga Ghats remain deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra due to COVID-19 lockdown.

07:48 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Karnataka: KSR Bengaluru-Hubli Janshatbdi, the first train among 200 special trains to start today, leaves from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru) Railway Station today. 

Indian Railways has started operations of 200 passenger train services from today.

 

 

06:55 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Haryana: State Government has allowed inter-state and inter-district travel. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday. #Unlock1

06:44 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Noida-Delhi border: Gautam Budh Nagar district administration yesterday said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut to combat the threat of coronavirus. As per a report of the district health department, 'source of infection in 42% of the #COVID19 cases in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi'.

 

 

06:41 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Sustained intake of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers, claims ICMR study. (PTI Report)

06:37 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Uttar Pradesh: With 39 more COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district total rises to 453. (PTI report)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Karnataka farmer earned Rs 40 lakhs by selling tomatoes, bought SUV; now looking for bride

Gadar 2 advance booking crosses Rs 4 crore four days before release, Sunny Deol-starrer set for mega Rs 30-crore opening

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

'Love him, want to marry him': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes a bizarre comment on Babar Azam during LPL match

World's longest running TV show, with 16,000 episodes, is from India; it's not CID, Bigg Boss, KBC, Taarak Mehta

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE