Coronavirus in India LIVE: 11,07,233 samples tested for COVID-19 till now, says ICMR

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown begins today with "considerable relaxations", as the pre-existing quarantine was further extended for the second time by the Ministry of Home Affairs for two weeks beyond May 3. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 42,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll topped the 1,300-mark as well. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 2,487 new cases and 83 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the sharpest increase in the number of COVID-19 infections for the country. However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan maintains that the growth rate of COVID-19 cases in India has been steadying for a while and that the nation is on the path of winning the fight against SARS-CoV-2.

Notably, a total of 11,07,233 samples have been tested as of 9 AM on Monday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

While some states have decided to abide by the Union Ministry of Home Affair's guidelines to regulate different activities in the red, green, and orange hotspot zones based on risk profiling, some of the other states have decided to modify the pre-existing regulations to allow considerable relaxation. Many states have announced the opening of shops selling non-essential items like clothes, shoes, stationery, paan, cigarettes, and liquor.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases are nearing the 13,000-mark with around 550 deaths. Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Around 20 central teams have also been constituted for deployment to as many as 20 districts in nine states across the country. These teams will visit the places with a high caseload of COVID-19 infection and help the local administration implement cluster containment measures and discuss strategies to cut the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on this day participate in a video conference meeting of the non-alignment movement (NAM) over the COVID-19 crisis. The meeting will happen at around 4.30 PM and will also be attended by the Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar.

10:44 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones.

10:29 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Drones are being used for surveillance by Police in the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur, amid #CoronavirusLockdown (Source: Delhi Police)

10:14 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Odisha: A 29-year-old female has tested positive for COVID-19; taking the total number of positive cases to 163.

09:54 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Rajasthan: 4 deaths and 123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today. Total positive cases stand at 3,009 and the death toll is 75

09:29 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

A total of 11,07,233 samples have been tested as of 9 AM on 4th May: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

09:15 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

2,553 new #COVID19 cases and 72 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

08:56 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 42,533 including 29,453 active cases,11,707 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,373 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

07:53 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Uttar Pradesh: 8 more test COVID-19 positive in Ghaziabad, total cases rise to 82. (PTI info)

07:22 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

A total of 56 BSF jawans have been tested coronavirus positive across India which includes 14 from Tripura and 43 from Delhi.

07:20 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

The total number of cases cross 35,00,000, death toll more than 2.47 lakh as per Johns Hopkins university data. Novel coronavirus deaths in the US climb by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows: AFP news agency

07:01 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

In order to ensure the faster supply of essential commodities, the Northern Railway, in association with other Zonal Railways, has decided to extend the run of 10 Parcel Cargo Express trains (PCETs), according to a press release. As per the release, these include -- New Delhi - Guwahati Parcel Express; Guwahati- New Delhi Parcel Express; Amritsar - Howrah Parcel Express; Howrah - Amritsar Parcel Express; New Delhi - Jammu Tawi. Parcel Express; JammuTawi - New Delhi Parcel Express; Kalka - Ambala Parcel Express; Ambala - Kalka Parcel Express; Dehradun - New Delhi Parcel Express and New Delhi - Dehradun Parcel Express. (ANI input)

06:59 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Jharkhand government sent around 15 buses from 6 districts to Raipur on Sunday to bring back the migrant labourers stuck here amid COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI input)

06:31 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

A special train, carrying 1200 migrant workers who were stuck in Gujarat's Sabarmati due to coronavirus lockdown, reached UP's Kanpur on Sunday.

06:29 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Rajasthan: Coronavirus cases in the state rise to 2,886 after 114 people, including 40 in Chittorgarh, 32 in Jaipur, and 27 in Jodhpur, test positive. (PTI input)

06:28 IST Monday, 4 May 2020

Bihar: Coronavirus cases in Bihar rises to 516 after 35 people test positive, including 7 in Munger, 6 in Bhagalpur, 5 each in West Champaran, and Aurangabad districts; active cases 393. (PTI report)