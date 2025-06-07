With 192 new cases every day, Kerala continues to be the most affected state. Gujarat (107), West Bengal (58), and Delhi (30) follow, all of which add to the 498 new infections that have occurred nationwide.

India is witnessing a new surge in Covid-19 cases, with 5,364 active infections on Friday, the Union Health Ministry reported at 8 AM. Four fatalities and 764 new cases were reported nationwide in the past 24 hours, with two occurring in Kerala and one each in Punjab and Karnataka.

With 192 new cases every day, Kerala continues to be the most affected state. Gujarat (107), West Bengal (58), and Delhi (30) follow, all of which add to the 498 new infections that have occurred nationwide. The Centre held simulated exercises to assess hospital readiness in light of the increasing number of cases.

Seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun, taking the total number of cases in the district to 29.

On Friday, three people from Rishikesh, one from Sahaspur, and three from the Raipur region were infected with coronavirus. According to the Health Department, 25 patients were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, seven of whom were reported to be positive.

The health department is looking for people who came in contact with the infected patients.

Given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in India, a series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 with various representatives under the chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to release, the representatives include Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and with representatives from all States and UTs to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures.

As of June 7, 2025, at 8 AM, India reported 5364 active COVID-19 cases.

Most cases are mild and managed under home care. Since January 1, 2025, 55 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses. States have been instructed to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines.

A mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems (PSA plants, LMO tanks, MGPS lines) was conducted on June 2.

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati researchers have developed a novel method for detecting and measuring the amount of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The innovative approach is based on how quickly a clay-virus-electrolyte mixture settles; a process commonly known as sedimentation.

The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal, Applied Clay Science, in a paper co-authored by Prof. T V Bharat, Department of Civil Engineering, and Prof. Sachin Kumar, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, along with research scholars Dr Himanshu Yadav and Deepa Mehta at IIT Guwahati.

