Coronavirus in India: 92,605 new cases, 1,133 deaths reported in last 24 hours

The total COVID-19 case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 recovered and 86,752 deaths, the health ministry said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 10:28 AM IST

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths, the Ministry said.

As far as active cases of coronavirus are concerned, Maharashtra has 3,01,273 active cases, Karnataka 1,01,148, Andhra Pradesh 84,423, Uttar Pradesh 67,825 and Tamil Nadu 46,506.

In Delhi, 38 people succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus, taking the death toll due to Covid-19 in the national capital to 4,945. 4,071 fresh infections have been reported, taking the total number of cases beyond 2.42 lakh, officials said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples were tested up to September 19 for COVID-19. Of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.6 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 955,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,674,077 and the fatalities rose to 955,440, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,764,780 and 199,258, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,308,014, while the country's death toll soared to 85,619. Brazil accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 136,532.

