Coronavirus fear: Residents of Budh Vihar area hesitate to pick up Rs 2000 notes from road

In Delhi's Budh Vihar area, people did not dare to pick up Rs 2000 notes lying on the road due to fear of being infected with the coronavirus.

Those people who saw the notes lying on the ground reported to the police who laid stones on these notes.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered that a person was coming out of the ATM with money, and at the same time, 7 Rs 2000 notes fell from his pocket. The police then gave all the notes back to that person.

This goes to show the fear instilled into people by the pandemic.

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 903 with 13 deaths.

The spread of coronavirus has raised concerns over surface-to-humans transmissions which includes currency notes. The fear of the virus spreading through currency notes is on the rise, considering that cash is the most preferred mode of transaction.

However, there is no scientific study on how long the virus survives on currency notes.

Even though droplets are the most common way of transmission of the virus, recent scientific studies show that it can live on dried surfaces.

A study conducted by the US’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princeton University, and the University of California, the virus can survive on plastic and stainless steel for six days, 24 hours on cardboard, and four hours on copper.