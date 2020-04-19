Coronavirus doesn't see faith, caste or colour, we are in this together: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the coronavirus affects everyone equally regardless of their faith, caste or colour.

In an article on LinkedIn, PM Modi said that coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life, making home the new office and internet the new meeting room.

The official Twitter handle of the Office of the Prime Minister of India also posted excerpts from the article.

"COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together,” the article read.

"Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience," PM Modi stressed.

"The next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application. They should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind," he said.

"Logistics was previously only seen through the prism of physical infrastructure - roads, warehouses, ports. But logistical experts these days can control global supply chains through the comfort of their own homes," the article added.

"India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity. I urge you all to think about this and contribute to the discourse," Modi said.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India jumped to 16,116. In the last 24 hours, 1324 new cases and 31 deaths have been reported.