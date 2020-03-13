Coronavirus declared 'state disaster' in Odisha, assembly suspended till March 29

The Odisha state legislative assembly was suspended till March 29 on Friday after the Novel Coronavirus pandemic was declared a 'disaster' in the state under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, that categorised COVID-19 as such.

All schools, colleges, other educational institutions, as well as cinema theatres have been ordered to remain closed till March 31 and an amount of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to augment the Public Health Response Fund for dealing with the threat of the virus outbreak.

"We are faced with a threat that does not discriminate between developed and underdeveloped countries, between democratic or non-democratic countries. Rich and poor societies - all are equally vulnerable," Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik declared on this day.

In his statement, Chief Minister Patnaik said that each and every citizen has to rise to the imminent threat and take accountability. At the same time, it was important to remain prepared and not panic.

"Each one of us in Odisha has to rise to the occasion and be responsible. In the absence of any vaccine or treatment, our collective responsibility is the only hope we have, to fight this epidemic. We must remain prepared, but not panic," he said.

Patnaik further said that since the entire world is on "a learning curve about handling this disaster", it was high time that people in Odisha came together and work as a community to manage the situation.

"This is where it is very important that the four and a half crore Odias join together and help us in managing the situation. Each one of us has a responsibility to ourselves, to our families and to the communities we live in," the minister said.

Keeping in mind the earlier directive that educational institutions and cinema theatres are to remain closed till March 31, Patnaik advised the citizens to reduce social interactions and keep them at just a basic level. "Being at home, reducing social interactions and avoiding gatherings will cut down the vulnerability to a great extent. Another important practice is frequent hand-washing and strict sanitisation protocols," the Odisha Chief Minister said.

Till now, no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been found in Odisha, yet the state government is undertaking the needful to stay cautious. The helpline number for coronavirus-related inquiries and support in Odisha is 9439994859.

The central helpline number is +91-11-23978046.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 75, with one death. Among the number of positive cases of coronavirus infection, 58 are Indian nationals, while 17 are foreign nationals. An approximate number of 11,14,025 people have been screened at airports across the country.

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has crossed 4,600 and more than 125,000 people in 118 countries have been infected around the world.