Coronavirus Crisis: BRICS to set up $15 billion loan support, India calls for reform of multilateral system

BRICS countries have agreed to set up a $15 billion loan instrument to finance projects for the economic rebuilding of member-states that have suffered massively due to the coronavirus crisis. This was among the key outcomes of the BRICS foreign ministers meet that happened via video conference on Tuesday.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are the members of the grouping.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who initiated the meet said, "BRICS agreed to increase bilateral partnership at the international organisations like UN, G20, WHO, WTO, IMF & World Bank. We decided to set up a special loan instrument to finance projects for the economic rebuilding of BRICS countries. In total, we decided to allocate $15 billion..Russia advised about the ideas that we need to jointly respond to the crisis."

BRICS economic experts will meet via video conference on April 29 and this will be followed by BRICS health ministers meet on May 7.

India also highlighted the economic impact of the pandemic with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying the crisis not only poses a "great risk to the health and well being of humanity but is also severely impacting global economy and output by disruption of global trade and supply chains."

Highlighting how economic activity across sectors has been "negatively impacted leading to loss of jobs and livelihoods", Jaishanker said, "We need to provide support to businesses, especially MSMEs, to tide over the crisis and ensure livelihoods are not lost."

He also called for the need for "reform of multilateral systems", comments clearly indicating at reforms at world bodies including WHO which is under increased criticism for failing to warn about the pandemic.

Other BRICS members were also informed about India's actions to deal with COVID-19 crisis including measures in South Asia with the creation of COVID emergency fund and providing assistance of medicines to 85 countries.

India also reaffirmed its strong support for Russian BRICS Chairship in 2020 and the overall theme of "BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth”.

Interestingly, no BRICS joint statement on COVID was released after the video conference meeting of foreign ministers. The meet saw the participation of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, India's S Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Ernesto Araújo, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi & South Africa's Minister of International Relations Grace Naledi Pandor.

BRICS countries together represent 42% of the global population and have risen rapidly since in the 21st century.