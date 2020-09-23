COVID-19: PM Modi to meet Chief Ministers of 7 worst-hit states today

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in India continues to spread like wildfire, the total number of confirmed cases have crossed the 55 lakh-mark, according to the latest statistics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ramping up efforts to contain the pandemic and as such, will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of seven states today.

These are the seven states of the country which are the worst-hit by the pandemic in terms of COVID-19 cases and virus spread The meeting will be held through video conferencing at 5 PM on this day. Through this high-level virtual meeting, Prime Minister Modi will review the status, preparedness, and management of COVID-19 in the different states.

States which will attend the meeting

The virtual meeting, chaired by Prime MInister Modi, will be attended by chief ministers of the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab. Notably, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in India. More than 63% of the country's active COVID-19 cases are from these seven states and union territories. There are a total of 65.5% confirmed cases and 77% deaths.

Therefore, PM Modi has a special focus on these seven states. In Punjab and Delhi, the cases of COVID-19 have risen sharply recently. The rate of corona deaths in Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi has also risen by 2%. The national average of the rate at which people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh is more than 8.52%. The Prime Minister has been meeting with state government officials on a regular basis to discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The last meeting was held on August 11, which was attended by chief ministers of the 10 worst-affected states.

What will be discussed in the meeting?

The central government is fully cooperating with the states and union territories to control the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The state governments are being given all kinds of assistance so that these states can improve healthcare and medical infrastructure. ICU tele-consultation has been provided to enhance clinical management capacity of doctors posted in ICU. The work is being done in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Modi will hold a high-level review meeting to discuss medical oxygen and COVID-19 healthcare facilities in hospitals with the Chief Ministers of states. The Prime Minister will know their needs and also reveal the action plan ahead. The central government is also regularly appointing multi-disciplinary teams in states and union territories to help with content, surveillance, testing and effective clinical management with coronavirus positive cases. The teams sent by Centre is also guiding local authorities to conduct timely diagnosis and follow-up on challenges.