Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in Bengaluru from tonight; here are guidelines on what's open, what's not

Bengaluru is set to go into complete lockdown from 8 PM tonight (i.e. Tuesday, July 14) to 5 AM on July 22, as mandated by the Karnataka government, in view of the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. With the week-long lockdown in sight, the government has issued guidelines on what will be open during this duration and what won't.

DNA India has crafted this handy guide to help you easily understand what services will be available across the city during the complete lockdown period.

For starters, all essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines, and groceries will continue uninterrupted. Ticket booking for flights and trains already scheduled will also continue to operate. The tickets will act as passes for the citizens.

"I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps, and help us contain the pandemic," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier said.

Bengaluru Lockdown Guidelines: What will remain open?

Shops selling essentials like milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines, and groceries will remain open from 5 AM to 12 PM in Bengaluru.

Home delivery of essentials will be allowed.

All the offices operating and maintaining essential services such as Electricity, Water, Sanitation, etc. BBMP and Subordinate Offices, Bengaluru Urban, and Rural DC and Subordinate Offices will also remain open. The secretariat offices in Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, and MS Building with remain open with 50 percent strength.

The courts and offices related to judicial work will also operate as per the existing guidelines issued by the Karnataka High Court. All the offices, officers, staff deputed for COVID-19 related work, offices, and volunteers of NGO's deployed by BBMP and Deputy Commissioners of Bengaluru Rural and Urban District for COVID 19 related work; and treasury offices will remain open. However, all other offices will encourage their staff to work from home.

All Health Services (including AVM and Veterinary Hospitals) will remain functional. Nursing homes, clinics, labs, collection centers, Telemedicine facilities, dispensaries, pharmacies, chemists, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, home care providers, and all kinds of medicine shops including medical equipment shops will remain open.

Unrestricted movement of all types of goods and cargo (outside containment zone): Movement of all types of goods through trucks (including empty trucks/goods vehicles), railways, and air.

All construction activities pertaining to medical/health infrastructure.

Bengaluru Lockdown Guidelines: What will not remain open?

Public transport shall remain suspended, including metro rail services, taxis, and cab aggregators. Only flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the Lockdown period. Flight and train tickets shall serve as the passes for movement of persons by taxis/cab aggregators/auto rickshaws to board flight and trains. No new flights or trains sill be permitted.

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions, etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. However, examination already scheduled shall be permitted with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services shall remain closed. However, hotels and restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for takeaway/home delivery of food items only.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will remain closed.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations will not be allowed.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

As far as possible work from home should be encouraged, the guidelines stated.