Coronavirus: Centre missive to Kerala after relaxation in lockdown guidelines

The Centre on Monday shot off a letter to Kerala government after the state eased restrictions amid nationwide coronavirus lockdown, allowing businesses, restaurants and salons to open shops.

While the Central guidelines allow some commercial activities from April 20 in non-hotspot areas, Kerala government's April 17 order allowed private vehicles movement on roads and dine-in services at hotels from Monday.

In a letter to Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged the state to rectify the relaxations in line with Central guidelines "without any dilution and to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures."

"The Government of Kerala (GoK) vide their Order No. 78/2020/GAD dated 17.04.2020 has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures. In the said Order, the GoK has allowed the opening of activities which are prohibited in the Order dated 15.04.2020 of MHA," the letter said.

"Such additional activities allowed by GoK, inter alia, includes the opening of local workshops; Barbershops; restaurants; book stores; MSMEs in municipal limits; bus travel in the cities/ towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four-wheeler; pillion riding on scooters. This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA Order dated 15th April 2020 issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005," Bhalla said.

“This amounted to dilution of guidelines issued by the home ministry and violation of its April 15 order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005,” the letter stated.

#CoronaVirusUpdate GoI to Kerala: GoKerala has allowed opening of activities, prohibited under Consolidated Revised Guidelines on #Lockdown2 measures, issued by MHA on 15.04.2020 to fight #COVID19. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/s3I8gFWOjx — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

Soon after the Centre's missive, the Kerala government withdrew many of the relaxations including the dine-in facility at restaurants, reports said.

Revised guidelines are likely to be issued by Monday evening.

Earlier, Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said the Centre's letter objecting to relaxations was due to some understanding as they are only following directions issued by the Central Government.

"We have given relaxations abiding by directions issued by the Centre. The Centre may have asked for an explanation due to some misunderstanding. Once we give an explanation, I hope the issue will be solved. We followed all norms set by the Centre," he said.

Kerala police chief Loknath Behera had earlier said the relaxations were only for the Green and Orange-B zones in the state.