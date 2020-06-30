Coronavirus cases on the rise in Kolkata? Mamata Banerjee sets up 'COVID Warrior Club'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state government will set up a 'COVID Warrior Club' to help contain the pandemic. The move is aimed at bringing together people who have recovered from the disease and hence might prove useful to the administration and healthcare professionals in helping them fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Banerjee said on this day, "I have set up a 'COVID Warrior Club' comprising those who have witnessed the impact of COVID-19 first-hand and successfully defeated it."

Currently, the club has been set up at the Behrampore town in the Murshidabad district, where at least 60 people have expressed their interests to be a part of the club. Among these people who have been roped in to form the club, 10 each have agreed to work from the Murshidabad Medical College and the Malda Medical College, while the rest 40 will serve at the Kolkata Medical College.

"We held counseling sessions for those who had defeated COVID-19, and are now leading a normal life. Some of them have come forward to serve others suffering from the disease. They can work as helpers at different hospitals, serve food, or talk to other COVID-19 patients...They should not feel scared," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

She said that similar work to recruit members for the club will be conducted in every district. Banerjee was hopeful that even if the utility of such a club isn't realised immediately, there will be a day when everyone realises what a useful resource in fighting the pandemic it is.

Kolkata has registered the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases (5,753) in the state followed by North 24 Parganas (2,798 cases). Regarding the numbers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reasoned by saying that since the most number of patients get admitted to medical facilities in Kolkata from around different districts, the number of cases is naturally the highest in Kolkata.

However, she also said that the number of recovered patients is increasing. Of the 526 patients who have recovered in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, 339 are from Kolkata, bringing the total number of cured or recovered patients in the state to 3,609 at present.