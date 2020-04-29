Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra near 10,000-mark, death toll jumps to 432

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Wednesday marks Day 15 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 31,000-mark on Wednesday, while the death toll has topped the 1,000-mark as well.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 9,300-mark with at least 400 deaths. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

However, looking at the total statistical data available for India, the Health Ministry has said that the combined population of 20 nations where the maximum number of COVID-19 cases has been found is almost same as India's population and these nations have together reported 84 times the number of cases reported in India. In comparison to these 20 nations, India has reported only 1/200 times the total number of deaths that occurred in these 20 countries.

In terms of treatment, India has been trying out convalescent plasma therapy, where antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are used to treat serious patients. However, the Centre on Tuesday clarified that the use of plasma therapy without approval from the relevant authority can not only be harmful to the patient but also illegal as it is currently in an experimental stage.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Wednesday, April 29, 2020:

125 new cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours, total cases now 3,439

Telangana update:

Total positive cases - 1016

Confirmed cases today - 7

Active cases - 582

Cured/discharged cases - 409

Coronavirus cases in Jharkhand rise to 107

Maharashtra update:

Total cases - 9915 (597 cases today)

Death toll - 432 (32 deaths today, 26 in Mumbai alone)

Mumbai update: 6644 cases, 270 deaths

Gujarat update:

Total cases - 4082 (Last 24hrs-308)

Active Cases - 3358

Deaths - 197 (Last 24hrs-16)

Recovered - 527 (Last 24hrs-93)

Tamil Nadu update:

104 positive today (94 in Chennai)

2162 positive till date

922 active cases

1210 total discharged

2 death today and 27 total death

Chennai update:

768 total recorded cases

558 active cases

Bihar update:

Total cases: 383 (24 new cases in last 24 hours)

Death toll: 2

Total discharged: 65

Karnataka update:

Total number of Positive Cases: 535

Discharges: 216

Active cases: 297

Death: 21 and 1 non Covid death

Centre allows inter-state movement of stranded migrant labourers, students, touristsâ€‹

GoI issues order to State/UTs to facilitate Inter-State mvmt of stranded people inc. #MigrantLabourers, in the country. All persons to be medically screened at source & destination; & kept in home/institutional quarantine on arrival, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4zfztwB2NA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) update:

Total cases 137, 56 active cases

West Bengal Update:

Fresh 33 news cases, total active 550

Total deaths 22

Almost 88% cases are being reported from Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas district.

Last 24 hours: 1,813 cases, 71

17:38 IST

Total cases - 31787

Discharge/cured- 7797

Death toll - 1008

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1332 287 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 38 27 1 5 Bihar 383 64 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 38 34 0 8 Delhi 3314 1078 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3774 434 181 11 Haryana 310 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 565 176 8 14 Jharkhand 105 19 3 15 Karnataka 532 215 20 16 Kerala 486 359 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh# 2561 377 119# 19 Maharashtra 9318 1388 400 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 119 38 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 322 71 19 26 Rajasthan 2364 768 51 27 Tamil Nadu 2058 1168 25 28 Telangana 1012 367 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 54 34 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2115 477 36 32 West Bengal 725 119 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 31787* 7797 1008

14:23 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

12 more people have tested positive for #COVID19 in Buxar, taking the total number of cases to 378 in Bihar: State Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar

14:11 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

29 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2393 including 52 deaths. 781 patients have recovered from the disease while 584 others have been discharged from hospitals: Rajasthan Health Department

13:22 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

21 new positive cases reported in Agra district, taking the total number of cases here to 425. Total death toll stands at 11 while 69 people have been discharged after making a complete recovery from the disease: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh

13:11 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

#COVID19 cases in Haryana stand at 308 including 224 discharges & three deaths. There are 81 active cases in the State: Haryana Health Department

#COVID19 cases in Haryana stand at 308 including 224 discharges & three deaths. There are 81 active cases in the State: Haryana Health Department pic.twitter.com/AEgYIWhwvU — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

13:04 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Yesterday, 94 positive cases reported. Total positive cases rise to 1466 including 65 deaths. Positive patients with mild symptoms/asymptomatic will be kept in COVID care centre, moderate in DCSC&critical patients in dedicated #COVID19 centre: Dr Praveen Jadiya, CMHO-Indore, Madhya Pradesh

12:51 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

WB: AMRI hospital, Salt Lake-a dedicated #COVID19 hospital, has introduced 'Virtual Visiting Hours' for patients there. Hospital's CEO says "State govt-issued directive not to carry phones inside COVID wards. So we started this.Patients can keep in touch with their family via iPad"

12:47 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

All officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in Central Govt should download 'Aarogya Setu' App on their mobile phones immediately. Before starting for office,they must review their status on App & commute only when App shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status: Govt of India

11:00 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' of the state, over the #CoronavirusPandemic.

10:57 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Azadpur Mandi is being properly disinfected. All the shops nearby, where #COVID19 positive cases were reported, have been sealed. All the precautionary measures are being taken: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

10:13 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Odisha: People make purchases at vegetable market Unit-1 in Bhubaneswar, amid #CoronavirusLockdown

Odisha: People make purchases at vegetable market Unit-1 in Bhubaneswar, amid #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/COAf9g4nRE — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

09:36 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

73 deaths and 1897 new cases in last 24 hours due to #Coronavirus, the sharpest ever increase in death cases in India.

09:25 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

19 more persons have tested positive for #COVID19 in Rajasthan taking the total number of cases to 2383. Out of the 19 new cases, 5 are from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, 1 each from Udaipur, Banswara and Jodhpur: State Health Department

09:04 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Vehicles engaged in the movement of essential goods & banking services to be exempted. Order to remain in effect till 3rd May 2020.

08:50 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

A 77-year-old man has tested positive for #COVID19 in Bhubaneswar, he is a close contact of a previous positive case. Contact tracing on. Total positive cases in the state stand at 119: Odisha Health Department

08:43 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 31332 including 1007 deaths, 7695 cured/discharged and 1 migrated: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:32 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

20 out of 725 samples have tested positive for #Coronavirus; 4 from Lucknow, 9 from Agra, and 7 from Firozabad: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

07:22 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Travel of govt employees & common people from neighbouring states & districts to Faridabad prohibited. Doctors, paramedical staff, police & bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today. Vehicles engaged in the movement of essential goods & banking services to be exempted. Order to remain in effect till 3rd May 2020: Yash Pal, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad

Travel of govt employees & common people from neighbouring states & districts to Faridabad prohibited. Doctors, paramedical staff, police & bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today: Yash Pal, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad #Haryana pic.twitter.com/gfZIyXwQ3P — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

07:10 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have decided that they will not return to work next week as planned due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic leaders said on Tuesday (April 28). House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told the media that the decision to not return to House of Representatives was taken by him and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after discussing the situation with the official House physician, as well as House members.

06:19 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

More than 2,200 #coronavirus deaths in 24 hours in the United States of America (USA): AFP news agency

06:16 IST Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Delhi: People at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Okhla to buy essentials, amid the #CoronavirusLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020.