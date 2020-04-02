Coronavirus cases in India doubled in 4 days, 565 new infections reported on April 1

The number of coronavirus cases in India is rising rapidly, despite the measures taken by the state and central government. Moreover, casualties are also rising, although the number is significantly less than the number of people who have recovered fully and discharged from hospitals.

As per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the cases have almost doubled in the last four days. On March 28, there were 1,000 cases whereas till 7 PM on Thursday (April 2), 1965 cases were confirmed. The number includes 1,764 active cases, 150 recoveries and 50 deaths.

At least 50 people have died due to the pandemic so far in India.

On April 1, the country recorded 565 new confirmed cases, the highest tally in 24 hours. On March 26, there were 700 cases of COVID-19. This figure has nearly jumped to 2,000 with 1,965 patients as of now.

Out of these cases, at least 400 are the people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, the government said on Thursday.

"So far, at least 400 positive cases have been identified from these states, which are linked with the Nizammudin Markaz cluster," Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry said.

The number is likely to increase as over 9,000 people who either attended the event or came in contact those who attended have been put in quarantine across the country.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic have been reported from Maharashtra at 335 followed by Kerala with 265 infections and Tamil Nadu at 234. National capital Delhi has reported 219 cases out of which, 108 were present at the Nizamuddin event.