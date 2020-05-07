Coronavirus: BSF confirms death of 2 personnel due to COVID-19, 41 news cases confirmed

Two Border Security Force personnel have succumbed to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while the force has reported 41 new cases of infection, the paramilitary force said on Thursday.

The first BSF jawan, critically-ill patient, died after he had contracted the infection while visiting super speciality clinics for his treatment.

Other jawan died on May 4 in Safdarjung hospital where he was admitted on May 3, the BSF said. He was shifted to ICU on May 4 from the normal ward, the force said. The COVID-19 test was done after his death and the result came back positive by late Wednesday night.

"Prahari pariwar is grief-stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic," the BSF said.

"DG BSF and all ranks mourn the untimely demise of the corona warriors of BSF. BSF fraternity conveys condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families," it said.

"Braving the challenges of securing frontiers, working with civil administration and while shouldering other essential responsibilities 41 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported since yesterday. Most of these BSF personnel have been aiding civil police in duties during this critical phase of COVID pandemic," it added.

Taking the new cases into account, the total number of infections in the 2.5 lakh personnel strong force now stands at 193. These are the first cases of death in the BSF due to coronavirus infection.

With the tracing of primary, secondary and tertiary contacts of earlier detected cases, testing of all such listed, mostly asymptomatic contacts, was undertaken on priority after immediately putting them in quarantine, the BSF said.

The paramilitary force tasked with guarding India's land borders said that while all instructions and protocols issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are strictly followed, the BSF has established well-equipped quarantine and isolation centres as per the prescribed norms to prevent the contagion.

Earlier last month, a 55-year-old sub-inspector of the CRPF had succumbed to the disease.