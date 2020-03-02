Coronavirus: Avoid travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore and Italy, says government

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Monday briefed the media about country's preparations to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak that has so far claimed over 3,000 lives globally.

Speaking at a press conference, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that two positive cases of coronavirus have been detected Delhi and Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in India to five.

The minister also informed that passengers are being screened at all major airports and seaports. "Screening of passengers being conducted at 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and 65 minor seaports. 5,57,431 passengers have been screened so far at airports and 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports," he said.

Vardhan also informed that existing visas will remain suspended for China and Iran and the restrictions may be further extended if needed.

"Under the travel advisory, existing visas including e-visas will remain suspended for China and Iran. As the situation develops, the travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries also," he said.

The minister further advised Indians "to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy."

Talking about the country's preparedness on dealing with the infection, the minister said, "we are already prepared in advance and are closely monitoring other countries. We are also discussing if we have to revise any of our decisions, amplify it or focus in any particular direction."