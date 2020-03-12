'Coronavirus a 'matter of concern', priority is to evacuate Indians in Iran, Italy': Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

As the number of subjects in India who tested positive for the coronavirus infection rose to 73, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the virus outbreak is 'a matter of concern' for the country.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on this day, minister Jaishankar said that efforts are on to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in coronavirus-plagued countries like Italy and Iran.

"There are some operational constraints, as the Iranian system is strict. But we will do whatever we must, to check the spread of the coronavirus," he said, adding that "extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary measures."

The minister listed, as per available data, an approximate range of the number of Indian nationals stranded in other countries. He also said that precaution should be taken in dealing with individuals in virus-infected regions, as they would understandably in a state of anxiety and that "an excessive sense of alarm" would only prove detrimental.

"As per available information, there are about 6000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran, including 1100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Maharashtra; nearly 300 students primarily from J&K, about 1000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Gujarat; and others who are on longer-term stay visas in Iran for pursuing their livelihoods. Where communities are understandably anxious, we should reassure them and encourage the observance of globally recognised precautions and procedures. An excessive sense of alarm would only be to the detriment of those who are really in it," Jaishankar said.

He said that the Centre is taking necessary action where intervention is required, as in the case of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and the stranded pilgrims in Iran. "However, at this time, travelling to these countries is not recommended as it heightens the risk of infection," Jaishankar said.

According to sources, India will launch three evacuation missions for Indians stranded in Iran. One on 13th, then 14th and then again on the 16th of March.

The Union Ministry of Health has already advised Indian nationals to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany.

According to the Union Health Ministry data until 11 AM on March 12, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India is 73. Among them, 56 are Indian nationals while the rest are foreign nationals, the data shows. Around 10,57,506 people have been screened so far.