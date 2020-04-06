Coronavirus: 500-bed COVID-19 hospital inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

The hospital also has a 25-bed ICU facility and will be managed by SUM Medical College and supported by the MCL.

A 525-bed coronavirus hospital in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was inaugurated via video-conferencing on Monday (April 6).

This is also the third COVID-19 dedicated hospital in the state by the government. As per the officials, the state now has the capability to provide treatment to 1,350 coronavirus patients.The hospital also has a 500-bed ward and a 25-bed ICU facility and will be managed by SUM Medical College and supported by Coal India subsidiary MCL.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also interacted with the doctors and healthcare workers of the hospital via video conferencing and sent over his solidarity for their services during this pandemic, an official statement.Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also applauded the initiatives taken by the Odisha government in the fight against COVID-19.

Union Minister Prahalad Joshi said the MCL will fund the hospital and bear expenses of the treatment of all the patients. He also assured all support from the Centre in the effort and indicated setting up more COVID-19 hospitals in the state, a government statement said. “I had personally directed the PSUs of Coal and Mines Ministries to extend best possible support to the respective state governments to help fight COVID-19, which has engulfed most of the countries of the world. I am happy that these PSUs have risen to the occasion.” Union Coal and Mines Minister added.Coal India’s subsidiaries have set up over 1500 quarantine/ isolation beds in eight states. Similarly, employees of Bhubaneswar headquartered NALCO have pledged to contribute their one day salary amounting to Rs. 2.5 Crores to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.Two other COVID-19 hospitals, with 500 beds at KIMS and 125 beds in Cuttack, are currently fully functional in the state to tackle any eventuality.India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. While initially, only the supplies of essential goods were allowed during the lockdown period, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday said transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, have been allowed. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 4067 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 109 fatalities have been reported.