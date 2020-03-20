Coronavirus: 5 foreigners vacationing in Kerala tests positive, Sabarimala temple bans entry to people

As it stands, India has recorded a total of 223 positive cases.

Five Foreign nationals, who went for a vacation Kochi, have tested positive for coronavirus, Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar.

These foreign nationals belonged to a group of 15 people who were vacationing at a hill escort town of Munnar in Kerala. On Sunday, one of the tourists which belonged to the group tested positive for coronavirus and had to be deboarded off a Dubai-bound flight along with the entire group. Following the incident, the tourists were quarantined at a Kochi hotel.

The UK tourist and his, who tested positive on Sunday, have now been placed under isolation at Kalamassery Medical College in Ernakulam district.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday decided to ban the entry of pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district for the annual festival beginning on March 29.

So far, there are 31 positive cases in Kerala, out of which 26 are Indian nationals, 2 are foreign nationals. Three have fully recovered from the virus.

