Coronavirus: 12 passengers who undertook train journeys tested positive, 2 with quarantine stamp on Rajdhani deboarded

Twelve passengers who undertook train journey in the last eight days have been tested positive, the Ministry of Railways said on Saturday.

While four of them with a travel history to Dubai were travelling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on March 16, eight passengers travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13.

"Railways has found that 4 passengers travelling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach have been tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. They came to India from Dubai last week. All concerned have been alerted to take necessary action," the ministry said in a tweet.

"Eight passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday," it added.

The ministry said two passengers marked with mandatory quarantine were found to be travelling on Rajdhani Express between Bengaluru and Delhi on Saturday

They were immediately deboarded and the entire coach was sanitised, it said.

The Railways advised people to practice social distancing and follow quarantine requirements.

"Such cases are being found on Railways. Public is requested not to travel on passenger and long-distance trains unless absolutely necessary. Be safe and keep others safe. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens," it added.

This comes as the number of cases in India rose to 271 on Saturday.

The Railways has cancelled over 200 trains in view of low occupancy and the novel coronavirus pandemic and has relaxed ticket cancellation rules.

It has said no train will start its journey from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of 'Janata Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.