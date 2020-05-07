Corona warriors deserve all the praise: PM Modi during Buddha Purnima event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended the corona warriors who are leading the fight against the pandemic, saying their selfless work for others during the pandemic is worthy of praise.

He also added that the country stands with those facing difficulties due to the pandemic, both in India and abroad. “India is standing strong and selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in India or abroad. India’s growth will always be aiding global growth,” he said.

Modi was speaking at the virtual global Buddha Purnima event Vesak Global Celebrations, through video conferencing.

"The circumstances this time are quite different. So we are unable to meet face to face. The International Buddhist organization deserve praise for organizing a virtual Vesak Buddha Purnima Day in these difficult circumstances of lockdown. Due to your innovative efforts, millions of followers from all over the world are joining each other in this event," the PM said.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was organised by the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organisation in the honour of COVID-19 victims and frontline warriors.

On the occasion, prayer ceremonies is being streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini (Nepal), Mahabodhi Temple (Bodhgaya, India); Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka;?Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal, apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

"Online streaming of worship programs being held everywhere is in itself an amazing experience. You have pledged to celebrate this event as a prayer week for the frontline warriors from all over the world who are fighting the Corona global epidemic. I commend you for this compassionate initiative," Modi said.

"Today, India is making every effort to save the life of every Indian, and is following its global obligations equally seriously," he added.