'Corona Warrior': Police officer infected with COVID-19 dies in Indore; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) earlier, passed away on early Tuesday morning at the Sri Aurobindo Hospital in the city, where he as undergoing treatment.

The 58-year-old police officer was named Yashwant Pal and had been posted as the station-in-charge at the Nilganga Police Station in Ujjain.

"He was brought the hospital ten days back in a serious condition. He was also suffering from pneumonia and was complaining of difficulty in breathing. He was kept on a ventilator for 48 hours. Even after continued medical treatment, his condition showed no improvement and we were not able to save him," Dr. Vinod Bhandari, Chairman, Aurobindo Hospital, was quoted by news agency ANI.

However, despite the doctors' best efforts, the inspector could not be saved.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to his official Twitter handle to pay his tributes to the deceased officer.

"Humble tribute to Yashwant Pal Ji, station in-charge of Ujjain Nilganga, who gave up his life at the altar of duty while fighting COVID19! May God place his virtuous soul at his feet and provide support to the mournful family. We all are with his family," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

#COVID19 से लड़ते हुए कर्तव्य की बलिवेदी पर प्राण त्याग देने वाले उज्जैन नीलगंगा के थाना प्रभारी श्री यशवंत पाल जी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! ईश्वर उनकी पुण्य आत्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान दें व शोकाकुल परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। हम सब उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।



ॐ शांति! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 21, 2020

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Ujjain, Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said that inspector Yashwant Pal had left behind his wife and two daughters. Pal's wife is posted as a tehsildar in the nearby Dhar district.

Officials suspect that the police inspector may have had contracted the virus while on duty in the sealed area, 'Amber colony', of Ujjain. Earlier, a 41-year-old police inspector had also been reported COVID-19 positive while on duty as station in-charge. He, too, had died last Saturday.

According to officials, however, the inspector of Indore was freed of COVID-19 after treatment. The immediate cause of the inspector's death, doctors suspect, is pulmonary embolism (a problem associated with blood clotting in the artery). But there is also a possibility that this itself was caused by the coronavirus infection.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 52 lives in Indore alone. Indore is one of the worst-hit towns in Madhya Pradesh. Indore's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 915.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 1485 people in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19, including 74 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India crossed the 18,000-mark on Tuesday while the death toll neared 600, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country now stands at 18,601, which includes 14,759 active cases, 3,252 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 590 deaths. According to the Health Ministry, India has reported as many as 1,336 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.