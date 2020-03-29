‘Corona Studies Series’ to be launched by National Book Trust

The National Book Trust, India, the national body for book publishing and book promotion under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India is launching a series titled ‘Corona Studies Series’ to document and provide reading material for all age groups on the recent developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“In response to the national crisis of this proportion, we believe that as a national institution it is our duty to take initiatives within our domain area to provide support in the form of new reading materials. The ‘Corona Studies Series’seeks to be our long-term contribution to prepare and engage readers with the various aspects of the Corona times by bringing out affordable books in various Indian languages in the identified subject areas. It will also provide suitable platform to authors and researchers willing to contribute in this genre,” Professor Govind Prasad Sharma, Chairman, National Book Trust, India stated.

The Senior editor of the National Book Trust, Shri Kumar Vikram said that the organisation is preparing "suitable reading materials under the ‘Corona Studies Series", adding that it will focus on the Psycho-Social Impact on the various segments of the population due to Corona crisis. Moreover, the organisation will also prepare a children's book to 'let them know about Corona Warriors', and picture books related to different aspects of the coronavirus to raise awareness.

"Also, books focused on art, literature, folklore, economic and sociological aspects, science/health awareness emerging out of the Corona pandemic, and the lockdown, are also in the pipeline,” Shri Kumar Vikram added.

“We have been closely following the Corona-related developments and taking cues from the multi-dimensional initiatives of our parent Ministry of HRD’s(Government of India) initiatives to meet the challenges of the Corona Pandemic. As a body for reading promotion, we find that we have a significant role to play. Accordingly, we started #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiatives by uploading pdfs of some of our select and bestselling titles for free downloads, and we have been receiving tremendous response. Taking a comprehensive view, we are launching this publishing series," Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, stated.